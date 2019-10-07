MT boys golf 7th at Sectional

WILLIAMSPORT — The Miami Trace Panthers boys golf team took part in the Division I Sectional tournament Thursday, Oct. 3 at the Crown Hill Golf Course.

The Panthers placed seventh out of eight teams with a score of 465.

Four teams advanced from the Sectional to the District tournament, led by Sectional champions Marietta with a team score of 333.

Warren was second with a 334, followed by Sheridan with a 368 and Athens with a 374.

Chillicothe was fifth with a 382, Jackson was sixth with a 416.

J.B. Wharff of Marietta and Caleb Davis of Warren tied for the low score of the tournament with a 79.

The Division I Southeast District tournament (combined Southeast and East District) is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 9 at Eaglesticks Golf Club in Zanesville.

Daniel Haller of Chillicothe advanced to the District as an individual with an 18-hole score of 80.

Trase Speakman of Jackson qualified to the District with an 89.

Ethan Schrader of Logan (92) and Luke Smith of Chillicothe (96) also qualified to the District.

For the Panthers, Cole Enochs and Christian Porter tied for 29th with scores of 114.

Dylan Farley was 32nd with a 115; Justin Marshall was 36th with a 122 and Dawson Wallace was 37th with a 131.