Panthers open FAC with victory

HILLSBORO — The Hillsboro Indians hosted fellow Frontier Athletic Conference opponent the Panthers of Miami Trace for Homecoming night on Oct. 4.

Miami Trace broke a four-game losing streak against the Indians, winning 35-27 in the FAC opener.

The Panthers’ Jayden LeBeau would be a huge factor, starting the game with an 82-yard kick return, Miami Trace jumping ahead 7-0 with 11:48 left in the first quarter.

Mark Gallimore would have seven carries and a 20-yard touchdown for the Indians’ first procession but they would fail an extra point attempt to trail 7-6 with 7:21 left in the first.

Hillsboro would fail to move the ball in two more processions and Miami Trace quarterback Dalton Mayer would complete a 40-yard pass to Josh Gilmore that would go for a touchdown and an extra point by Justin Shoemaker to put the Panthers in front, 14-6 with 3:21 left. Neither team would be able to accomplish anything else before the quarter ended.

The second quarter started out with Hillsboro failing to get a first down on a pass by Justin Spears and having to punt the ball away.

LeBeau would rush for a 73-yard touchdown and a successful extra point by Shoemaker giving the Panthers a 21-6 lead with 11:33 left in the second quarter.

The Indians gained some yards rushing the ball with Silas Simmons, Spears, and Gallimore but a fumbled ball recovered by Luke Henry of Miami Trace would slow Hillsboro down until it was their procession again.

Spears threw a 16-yard pass to Simmons to build Hillsboro up for a 18-yard run by Justin Spears and a two-point conversions, the score would be 21-14 with 6:58 left in the second quarter. The Indians would not accomplish much else the second quarter and Jayden Lebeau would rush in another touchdown for Miami Trace to make the score 28-14 with 1:48 left. Gallimore had a 50-yard kickoff return but the Indians could not capitalize before the first half was over.

In the third quarter, Spears and Gallimore clicked on rushing the ball and Spears would rush for a 26-yard touchdown on the Indians’ first procession making the score 28-21 with 6:30 left. The Panthers just couldn’t get anything going in the third quarter but did move the ball fairly well.

Miami Trace would put the nail in the coffin in the fourth quarter after Hillsboro would have to start out with a punt. LeBeau would rush the ball down the field every play on the Panther procession that led to the final touchdown of the game with 7:32 left in the fourth. Justin Spears would lead his teammates until the last second of the game that would lead to an interception by Caden Sweitzer of Miami Trace to end the game.

Miami Trace (4-2 overall, 1-0 FAC) will play at McClain next week and Hillsboro (3-3 overall, 0-1) will play at Chillicothe.

The McClain Tigers lost at Jackson Friday night, 59-3. Jackson is now 6-0 overall and McClain falls to 2-4.

Jayden LeBeau (17) carries for Miami Trace during the Frontier Athletic Conference opener at Hillsboro Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Running interference is Matthew Haddox (5). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_LeBeau-run-at-Hillsboro-10-4-2019.jpg Jayden LeBeau (17) carries for Miami Trace during the Frontier Athletic Conference opener at Hillsboro Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Running interference is Matthew Haddox (5). Photo by Tate Erkenbrecher

Defeat Hillsboro, 35-27