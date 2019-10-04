High School Football Scores

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Akr. Ellet 27, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 20

Akr. North 19, Akr. Firestone 18

Alliance 20, Can. South 7

Alliance Marlington 24, Salem 16

Amanda-Clearcreek 21, Bloom-Carroll 14

Anna 42, Versailles 7

Arcadia 38, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 35

Arcanum 21, Ansonia 20

Arlington 62, Vanlue 6

Ashland 49, Mansfield Madison 7

Ashland Crestview 41, Monroeville 14

Ashtabula Lakeside 68, Painesville Harvey 62, 2OT

Attica Seneca E. 27, Bucyrus Wynford 7

Aurora 41, Kent Roosevelt 0

Avon 62, Westlake 0

Avon Lake 35, Amherst Steele 0

Bainbridge Paint Valley 43, Chillicothe Huntington 0

Barberton 38, Copley 0

Beachwood 20, Wickliffe 13

Beaver Eastern 49, Portsmouth Sciotoville 8

Bellbrook 30, Germantown Valley View 19

Bellville Clear Fork 31, Galion 21

Beloit W. Branch 28, Carrollton 0

Belpre 42, Stewart Federal Hocking 12

Berlin Center Western Reserve 56, Sebring McKinley 0

Beverly Ft. Frye 42, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 0

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 62, Cuyahoga Falls 20

Brookfield 56, Columbiana Crestview 21

Brookville 35, Day. Oakwood 14

Brunswick 21, Shaker Hts. 18

Bryan 33, Delta 0

Bucyrus 53, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 6

Byesville Meadowbrook 48, Belmont Union Local 6

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 42, St. Clairsville 35

Caldwell 27, Bowerston Conotton Valley 6

Caledonia River Valley 34, Ontario 0

Can. Cent. Cath. 7, Green 6

Can. McKinley 20, Uniontown Lake 19

Canal Winchester 41, New Albany 27

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 42, Cols. Grandview Hts. 7

Canfield 34, Cle. JFK 0

Carey 49, Upper Sandusky 20

Castalia Margaretta 34, Tiffin Calvert 32

Centerburg 28, Mt. Gilead 7

Centerville 27, Huber Hts. Wayne 21

Chagrin Falls 47, Ashtabula Edgewood 8

Chagrin Falls Kenston 37, Willoughby S. 21

Chardon 52, Lyndhurst Brush 21

Chillicothe Unioto 50, Chillicothe Zane Trace 6

Cin. Aiken 34, Cin. Western Hills 28

Cin. Colerain 27, Cin. Sycamore 7

Cin. Elder 31, Cin. St. Xavier 28

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 62, Norwood 10

Cin. La Salle 41, Cin. Moeller 20

Cin. Mt. Healthy 21, Campbell Co., Ky. 7

Cin. Princeton 43, Middletown 21

Cin. Summit Country Day 42, Day. Christian 41, 2OT

Cin. Turpin 39, Cin. Walnut Hills 7

Cin. West Clermont 41, Loveland 7

Cin. Woodward 24, Cin. Gamble Montessori 0

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 35, Goshen 7

Cle. Hts. 35, Lorain 28

Cle. John Adams def. Cle. Lincoln W., forfeit

Cle. John Marshall 26, Cle. Collinwood 14

Clyde 38, Sandusky Perkins 7

Coldwater 42, New Bremen 16

Collins Western Reserve 21, Greenwich S. Cent. 7

Cols. Bexley 24, Delaware Buckeye Valley 13

Cols. Centennial 28, Cols. Beechcroft 7

Cols. DeSales 20, Cols. Watterson 16

Cols. Eastmoor 41, Cols. Independence 6

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 47, Lancaster Fairfield Union 6

Cols. Hartley 30, Cols. St. Charles 7

Cols. Marion-Franklin 48, Cols. Briggs 8

Cols. Northland 56, Cols. Linden McKinley 6

Cols. Upper Arlington 41, Galloway Westland 23

Cols. Walnut Ridge 65, Cols. Africentric 2

Columbia Station Columbia 53, Oberlin 24

Columbiana 41, Hanoverton United 8

Columbus Grove 24, Convoy Crestview 20

Conneaut 43, Sharpsville, Pa. 7

Covington 35, Casstown Miami E. 13

Creston Norwayne 33, Jeromesville Hillsdale 21

Crooksville 55, Coshocton 29

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 30, Canal Fulton Northwest 13

Cuyahoga Hts. 42, Fairport Harbor Harding 6

Dalton 62, Apple Creek Waynedale 56

Danville 24, Cardington-Lincoln 21

Day. Dunbar 28, Ashville Teays Valley 20

Defiance Ayersville 33, Antwerp 18

Defiance Tinora 39, Montpelier 0

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 16, Hilliard Darby 12

Dola Hardin Northern 28, DeGraff Riverside 14

Dresden Tri-Valley 73, New Lexington 24

Dublin Coffman 28, Marysville 9

Dublin Jerome 31, Thomas Worthington 0

Dublin Scioto 38, Hilliard Bradley 36

Eaton 27, Monroe 21

Edgerton 52, Hicksville 36

Edon 49, Tol. Ottawa Hills 14

Elyria Cath. 43, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 10

Euclid 21, Strongsville 14

Fairfield 20, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 14

Findlay Liberty-Benton 17, Pandora-Gilboa 7

Fostoria 36, Bloomdale Elmwood 35

Frankfort Adena 36, Williamsport Westfall 20

Franklin 38, Camden Preble Shawnee 36

Ft. Loramie 59, Tipp City Bethel 0

Ft. Recovery 27, Rockford Parkway 26

Gallipolis Gallia 28, Proctorville Fairland 0

Garfield Hts. Trinity 42, Brooklyn 6

Garrettsville Garfield 42, Ravenna SE 20

Gates Mills Hawken 28, Orwell Grand Valley 21

Geneva 42, Chesterland W. Geauga 14

Gibsonburg 48, Kansas Lakota 14

Glouster Trimble 37, Waterford 0

Granville 35, Pataskala Licking Hts. 21

Greenville 21, Tipp City Tippecanoe 7

Groveport-Madison 61, Cols. Franklin Hts. 7

Hamilton Badin 42, Kettering Alter 7

Hamilton New Miami 55, Cin. College Prep. 32

Hamilton Ross 21, Trenton Edgewood 20, OT

Hamler Patrick Henry 27, Metamora Evergreen 14

Harrison 42, Oxford Talawanda 7

Harrod Allen E. 54, Delphos Jefferson 8

Heath 35, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 7

Hilliard Davidson 35, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0

Holgate 54, Zanesville Rosecrans 18

Holland Springfield 27, Sylvania Northview 26

Howard E. Knox 41, Galion Northmor 0

Hubbard 28, Cortland Lakeview 7

Huron 45, Willard 6

Independence 47, Richmond Hts. 8

Ironton 50, Chesapeake 6

Ironton Rock Hill 26, S. Point 21

Jackson 59, Greenfield McClain 3

Johnstown-Monroe 41, Johnstown Northridge 10

Kettering Fairmont 14, Miamisburg 7

Kirtland 56, Middlefield Cardinal 0

LaGrange Keystone 25, Sullivan Black River 6

Lancaster 34, Grove City 12

Leavittsburg LaBrae 17, Youngs. Liberty 6

Leipsic 48, Crestline 21

Lewis Center Olentangy 23, Westerville S. 20

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 30, Westerville N. 7

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 35, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 28

Liberty Center 39, Archbold 36

Lima Bath 13, Defiance 6

Lima Perry 40, Waynesfield-Goshen 14

Logan 46, Athens 20

London 48, New Carlisle Tecumseh 7

London Madison Plains 36, Cedarville 7

Lore City Buckeye Trail 37, Strasburg-Franklin 0

Louisville 34, Warren Howland 7

Lowellville 28, Mineral Ridge 20

Lucas 58, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 7

Magnolia Sandy Valley 49, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 0

Mansfield Sr. 42, Lexington 0

Maple Hts. 16, Bedford 6

Maria Stein Marion Local 35, St. Henry 14

Marion Pleasant 51, Cols. KIPP 8

Martins Ferry 23, E. Liverpool 13

Mason 35, Hamilton 21

Massillon Jackson 38, Can. Glenoak 6

Massillon Perry 35, N. Can. Hoover 28

Massillon Washington 55, Austintown Fitch 7

Mayfield 34, Madison 7

McArthur Vinton County 28, Albany Alexander 7

McComb 53, Cory-Rawson 0

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 42, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 14

Medina 56, Elyria 20

Medina Buckeye 49, Fairview 13

Medina Highland 16, Richfield Revere 13, OT

Mentor 41, Solon 7

Miami Trace 35, Hillsboro 27

Middletown Fenwick 13, Cin. McNicholas 7

Milan Edison 28, Port Clinton 14

Milford Center Fairbanks 37, Spring. NE 13

Millbury Lake 45, Tontogany Otsego 7

Minster 36, Delphos St. John’s 6

Mogadore 42, Rootstown 6

Mogadore Field 41, Akr. Springfield 10

Morrow Little Miami 31, Cin. NW 21

N. Olmsted 34, Grafton Midview 20

N. Ridgeville 41, Berea-Midpark 40, OT

Napoleon 49, Maumee 0

Navarre Fairless 42, Loudonville 25

Nelsonville-York 42, Pomeroy Meigs 6

New Concord John Glenn 66, Zanesville W. Muskingum 12

New Middletown Spring. 49, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 8

New Philadelphia 31, West Toronto Prep, Ontario 0

New Richmond 35, Mt. Orab Western Brown 3

Newbury 35, Southington Chalker 0

Newcomerstown 35, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 28

Niles McKinley 35, Canfield S. Range 34, OT

Northwood 50, W. Unity Hilltop 14

Norwalk 45, Bellevue 21

Norwalk St. Paul 54, Ashland Mapleton 6

Oak Glen, W.Va. 50, Richmond Edison 3

Oak Harbor 42, Vermilion 0

Oberlin Firelands 42, Sheffield Brookside 7

Olmsted Falls 42, Lakewood 14

Oregon Stritch def. Stryker, forfeit

Orrville 27, Massillon Tuslaw 7

Ottawa-Glandorf 24, Celina 23

Painesville Riverside 31, Eastlake N. 14

Parkersburg Catholic, W.Va. 36, New Matamoras Frontier 33

Parma Hts. Holy Name 26, Bay Village Bay 7

Parma Padua 17, Chardon NDCL 16

Paulding 21, Bluffton 9

Pemberville Eastwood 49, Elmore Woodmore 7

Peninsula Woodridge 21, Akr. Coventry 14

Perry 71, Orange 20

Perrysburg 49, Sylvania Southview 10

Pickerington Cent. 49, Gahanna Lincoln 28

Pickerington N. 21, Reynoldsburg 16

Plain City Jonathan Alder 35, Spring. Kenton Ridge 16

Plymouth 40, New London 0

Poland Seminary 45, Girard 7

Portsmouth 28, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 13

Powell Olentangy Liberty 17, Westerville Cent. 7

Racine Southern 39, Crown City S. Gallia 12

Ravenna 47, Lodi Cloverleaf 21

Reading 35, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 14

Reedsville Eastern 54, Wahama, W.Va. 18

Richwood N. Union 35, Lewistown Indian Lake 14

Rocky River 33, Tallmadge 22

Rocky River Lutheran W. 30, Burton Berkshire 7

Rossford 28, Genoa Area 7

S. Charleston SE 35, Jamestown Greeneview 14

STVM 42, Warren Harding 37

Salineville Southern 51, Lisbon David Anderson 6

Sandusky 33, Tiffin Columbian 26

Sarahsville Shenandoah 41, Rayland Buckeye 6

Shadyside 40, Hannibal River 6

Shelby 49, Marion Harding 7

Sherwood Fairview 35, Haviland Wayne Trace 7

Sidney 24, Fairborn 17

Smithville 39, Doylestown Chippewa 7

Southeastern 54, Piketon 34

Sparta Highland 42, Fredericktown 6

Spencerville 58, Ada 14

Spring. Greenon 63, Spring. Cath. Cent. 0

Spring. NW 31, Urbana 7

Spring. Shawnee 36, Bellefontaine 29

Springboro 27, Clayton Northmont 21

Springfield 61, Beavercreek 0

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 48, Cin. Purcell Marian 0

St. Marys Memorial 39, Kenton 34

St. Paris Graham 34, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 32

Steubenville 42, Dover 20

Streetsboro 44, Norton 0

Struthers 56, Jefferson Area 6

Sugarcreek Garaway 45, Uhrichsville Claymont 6

Sycamore Mohawk 32, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 25

Thornville Sheridan 21, Philo 19

Tol. Cent. Cath. 60, Oregon Clay 7

Tol. St. Francis 16, Findlay 7

Tol. St. John’s 37, Fremont Ross 13

Tol. Start 24, Tol. Waite 21

Tol. Whitmer 31, Lima Sr. 0

Toronto 38, Leetonia 7

Trotwood-Madison 28, Lebanon 23

Troy 42, Riverside Stebbins 7

Union City Mississinawa Valley 36, New Paris National Trail 31

Van Buren 58, N. Baltimore 12

Van Wert 34, Lima Shawnee 21

Vermontville Maple Valley, Mich. 69, Tol. Christian 42

Vincent Warren 34, Barnesville 13

W. Carrollton 39, Piqua 34

W. Chester Lakota W. 35, Cin. Oak Hills 0

W. Jefferson 30, Mechanicsburg 22

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 31, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 9

W. Liberty-Salem 42, N. Lewisburg Triad 0

Wadsworth 56, Stow-Munroe Falls 23

Wapakoneta 63, Elida 20

Warren Champion 30, Newton Falls 0

Warren JFK 20, Campbell Memorial 12

Warrensville Hts. 12, E. Cle. Shaw 6

Warsaw River View 28, Minerva 0

Wauseon 41, Swanton 14

Waverly 37, Portsmouth W. 7

Wellington 26, Lorain Clearview 24

Wellston 42, Bidwell River Valley 0

Wellsville 67, E. Palestine 13

West Salem Northwestern 28, Rittman 17

Wheelersburg 21, Minford 20, OT

Whitehall-Yearling 20, Baltimore Liberty Union 14

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 49, Bowling Green 0

Williamsburg 37, Fayetteville-Perry 19

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 7, Franklin Furnace Green 0

Wilmington 56, Batavia 7

Windham 50, Vienna Mathews 12

Wintersville Indian Creek 48, Brooke, W.Va. 3

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 51, Magnolia, W.Va. 13

Wooster 33, Millersburg W. Holmes 21

Wooster Triway 29, Akr. Manchester 18

Xenia 21, Vandalia Butler 0

Youngs. Boardman 31, Garfield Hts. 14

Youngs. Mooney 38, Youngs. East 13

Zanesville 38, Mt. Vernon 30

Zanesville Maysville 27, McConnelsville Morgan 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Day. Jefferson vs. Cin. Hillcrest, ccd.