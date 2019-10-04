Lady Panthers beat Lady Lions, 5-0

It was rivalry night in the Frontier Athletic Conference Thursday, ending the second round of conference play for 2019, as the Miami Trace Lady Panthers visited Washington High School to take on the Lady Lions Thursday, Oct. 3.

Miami Trace won the match, 5-0.

The Lady Panthers held a 3-0 lead at the half.

The match was scoreless until Magarah Bloom scored with 17:55 to play in the first half.

Emily Powell scored at the 13:46 mark.

There were no assists on those goals.

With 5:50 to play in the half, Aubrey Schwartz converted a penalty kick.

In the second half, Jenna Griffith scored with an assist from Bloom with 20:43 remaining.

Powell scored the final goal of the match with the assist from Charlotte Jacobs at 9:49.

Miami Trace out-shot Washington, 36 to 4.

Schwartz had three saves. Washington had 15 saves.

Miami Trace improves to 8-6 on the year, 5-4 in the FAC.

Miami Trace has one final FAC match for 2019 remaining and that is Thursday at 5 p.m. at Jackson.

Miami Trace's Emily Powell (2) and Washington's Kalynn Dato battle for possession during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Washington High School Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Also pictured, at left, for Washington, Chloe Lovett and, at right, Magarah Bloom of Miami Trace.