Panthers beat Blue Lions, 9-0

The Miami Trace Panthers soccer team visited Washington High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference rivalry match Thursday, Oct. 3.

Miami Trace won the match, 9-0.

Eight different players, all seniors, scored for the Panthers.

Junior Christian Caldwell had four assists.

Captain Kyler Conn scored just 21 seconds into the match.

Captain Caleb Perry scored at the 37:19 mark.

Another captain, Kody Burns, scored, assisted by senior Devin Riggs at the 35:42 mark.

Riggs scored with the assist from junior Miguel Iturriagagoitia Azagra at the 28:48 minute mark.

Senior Storm Duffy scored with an assist by Caldwell (no time was given).

Senior Grant DeBruin scored at the 8:04 mark and again at the 3:41 mark. Caldwell assisted both goals.

The Panthers held a 7-0 halftime lead.

Miami Trace tacked on two more goals in the second half.

Senior Jacob Harris scored at the 17:01 mark, with the assist from Perry.

Senior Jacob Downing scored the final goal of the match with 3:41 to play, the assist by Caldwell.

“We love winning the rivalry game and we love to win league games,” Miami Trace assistant coach Sean Sweeney said. “This puts us in position to try to force our way into a second place tie in the FAC standings.”

It was Senior Night and the Blue Lions recognized their four seniors, James Baughn, Samuel Schroeder, Shlok Shah and Grant Kuhlwein.

Miami Trace is at home to host Lynchburg-Clay Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Washington will play at Fairfield (Leesburg) Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.

Miami Trace’s Henry DeBruin (center) and Miguel Iturriagagoitia Azagra (9) pursue Washington’s Grant Kuhlwein during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Washington High School Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_Grant-Kuhlwein-v-MT-soc-10-3-2019-1.jpg Miami Trace’s Henry DeBruin (center) and Miguel Iturriagagoitia Azagra (9) pursue Washington’s Grant Kuhlwein during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Washington High School Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Photo by Mary Kay West