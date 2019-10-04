Lady Lions sending 4 to tennis District

PORTSMOUTH — Tennis team members from Washington High School competed in the Division II Sectional tournament Tuesday and Wednesday.

Doubles teams played and Portsmouth High School and the singles porition of the tournament was held at Shawnee State.

Four of Washington’s seven players, Brooklyn Foose, Shawna Conger, Sydnie Hall and Payton Maddux, are advancing to the District tournament.

On Tuesday, Foose and Conger had a bye in the first round.

In the second round, Foose defeated Egbert from Valley 6-0, 6-0 and in the third round beat Holtgrew from Portsmouth Notre Dame 6-4, 4-2. Holtgrew retired due to the heat.

In the second round, Conger defeated Penrod from Waverly. Conger lost the first set 2-6. She trailed 1-4 and came back to win the 2nd set, 6-4. A tiebreaker was played in lieu of a third set. Conger won 10-4.

In the third round, Conger beat Smith from Vinton County 6-2, 6-1.

Mei Kobayashi lost to Tan from Athens 3-6, 4-6.

In the Doubles bracket, Joshalynn Worth and Addy Newsome lost to Jackson, 6-4, 3-6, 6-7.

Hall and Maddux (the No. 4 seed) defeated Jones and Moore form Vinton County in the first round, 6-0, 6-0. In the second round Hall and Maddux beat Lindsey and Hamed from Unioto.

On the second day of the tournament Wednesday, play involved the top eight singles players and top eight doubles teams.

Brooklyn Foose defeated Edwards from Unioto 2-6, 6-1 (10-3). This match win qualified her for Districts.

Foose then continued to play for seeding. She lost to Shipley (the No. 2 seed) from Adena 0-6, 5-7 and then played Humphrey (the No. 4 seed) from Jackson and retired after the score reached 2-3 in the first set due to the extreme heat. Foose completed the Sectional tournament earning the No. 4 seed for Districts.

Conger lost to Sectional champion and State qualifier Sylvia Gray (the No. 1 seed) from Unioto 0-6, 0-6. Conger then defeated Bennington from Logan Elm, 6-3, 6-2. This win qualified Conger for the District tournament.

In her last match of the day Conger defeated Jenkins from Wheelersburg, 6-4, 6-3, earning the No. 5 seed for the District tournament.

In doubles play Wednesday, Hall and Maddux defeated Wilburn and Barker from Waverly, 6-3, 7-5. This win qualified Hall and Maddux for Districts.

Hall and Maddux played Athens (the No. 2 seed) and lost 0-6, 3-6. Athens was Sectional champion for the doubles bracket.

Hall and Maddux moved on to play Clouse and Lutz from Logan Elm for seeding and lost, 6-7, (5-7), 4-6.

Hall and Maddux earned the 4th seed for the District tournament.

It is the second year in a row that Hall has qualified to the District.

The Division II District tournament will be held Wednesday beginning at 10 a.m. at Ohio University in Athens.

Four memebers of the Washington High School tennis team have qualified to next week’s District tennis tournament in Athens. (l-r); Payton Maddux, Sydnie Hall, Shawna Conger and Brooklyn Foose. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_Lady-Lion-District-tennis-qualifiers-10-2-2019.jpg Four memebers of the Washington High School tennis team have qualified to next week’s District tennis tournament in Athens. (l-r); Payton Maddux, Sydnie Hall, Shawna Conger and Brooklyn Foose. Courtesy photo