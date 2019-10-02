Lady Lion volleyball beats Jackson

JACKSON — The long ride to Jackson High School was a worthwhile one for the Washington High School varsity volleyball team as they came away with a 3-2 victory Tuesday evening in Frontier Athletic Conference play.

There are now three teams in contention for the FAC title, either outright, or as co-champions, depending upon a number of scenarios.

Miami Trace defeated Hillsboro Tuesday to improve to 7-2 in the FAC.

Washington’s win over Jackson puts them at 6-2 and Chillicothe lost to McClain Tuesday, falling to 6-2.

Washington will host Miami Trace Thursday with the freshman game beginning at 5 p.m.

Chillicothe hosts Jackson Thursday and Washington will host Chillicothe Saturday, beginning with the j-v match at 9 a.m. with the varsity match to follow.

The scores of Washington’s match win over Jackson were: 25-18, 25-19, 17-25, 21-25 and 15-11.

Statistically for Washington, Rayana Burns led with 21 kills. She had 17 digs, four solo blocks and six block assists.

Mallory Hicks had seven kills, Brittney Wilson had five and Emily Semler had five.

Wilson had two ace serves, Makenzie Truex had two and Halli Wall had one.

Truex led with 23 digs.

Aaralyne Estep had 22 digs and Wilson had 21.

Wilson had three solo blocks and four block assists and Amya Haithcock had one solo block and five block assists.

Wall had 25 assists.