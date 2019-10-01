Panthers celebrate Senior Night

The Miami Trace Panthers hosted the Hillsboro Indians for Senior Night on a warm, muggy, almost air-less first night in October.

Miami Trace recognized its 12 seniors prior to the match, then went out and defeated Hillsboro, 3-1.

The Panthers led 1-0 at halftime.

Kyler Conn scored, assisted by Miguel Iturriagagoitia Azagra at the 38:46 mark.

It was a defensive struggle for the remainder of the first half, noted assistant coach Sean Sweeney.

The Panthers had 10 shots on goal in the first half to none for Hillsboro.

Hillsboro’s keeper had six saves in the first half.

Azagra scored to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead at the 32:02 mark of the second half. Conn returned the favor from the first half with the assist.

Conn scored what turned out to be Miami Trace’s final goal of the match with 16:42 remaining. Caleb Perry had the assist.

With 15:41 left to play, Hillsboro avoided the shut out with a header.

Miami Trace had 24 shots in the match to 10 shots for Hillsboro.

Hillsboro’s goalkeeper had 11 saves.

Justin Shoemaker had four saves for the Panthers.

Two non-goalie saves were credited to Jaden Haldeman of Miami Trace.

“With every game we play, I feel like we’re taking everyone’s best shot,” Miami Trace head coach Josh Thoroman said.

The Panthers have had a goal of being the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Sectional tournament, Thoroman noted.

“These teams we’ve been playing are packing eight or nine guys back on their defensive third and that makes it tough to score,” Thoroman said. “These teams are hoping to get a breakaway and score a cheap one. In an 80-minute game, that happens.

“Their head coach, Adam Schelling, used to play for me at Southern State,” Thoroman said. “We love him. He’s going to set forth a lot of the traditions we had at Southern State. He’s a first-year guy. He replaced John Webber, who also played for me at Southern State.

“It’s a big win,” Thoroman said. “It’s an FAC win. It’s great.”

Miami Trace (9-4 overall, 5-3 in the FAC) will play at Washington High School against the Blue Lions Thursday at 6:45 p.m.

Seniors for the Panthers are: Jacob Downing, Storm Duffy, Kyler Conn, Kody Burns, Jacob Harris, Caleb Perry, Grant DeBruin, Justin Shoemaker, Devin Riggs, Gavin Puckett, Henry DeBruin and Simon DeBruin.

Also in the FAC Tuesday, Chillicothe defeated McClain, 6-3.

Miami Trace’s Caleb Perry (left) and Kyler Conn celebrate a goal during a Frontier Athletic Conference victory over the Hillsboro Indians Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_Caleb-Perry-and-Kyler-Conn-MT-soc-10-1-2019.jpg Miami Trace’s Caleb Perry (left) and Kyler Conn celebrate a goal during a Frontier Athletic Conference victory over the Hillsboro Indians Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

Defeat Hillsboro, 3-1