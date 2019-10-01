Senior Night win for Lady Panthers

It was Senior Night for soccer at Miami Trace Tuesday and the Lady Panthers were first on the field against Hillsboro in a Frontier Athletic Conference match.

Miami Trace won the match, 1-0.

The lone goal of the match came at the 17:46 mark of the first half.

Jenna Griffith scored with the assist from Magarah Bloom.

Shots were at a premium as Miami Trace had six on the night, all coming in the first half.

Hillsboro had 11 shots in the first half and 12 in the second half.

Aubrey Schwartz had 18 saves for Miami Trace.

Hillsboro’s goalkeeper had two saves.

One was something of a magic number for Miami Trace, as the Lady Panthers won at Hillsboro back on Sept. 12, 1-0.

“Being senior night, I think the girls came out very strong,” Miami Trace head coach Caitlin Francis said. “We have nine seniors and we were able to start all of them and recognize them tonight.

“We are really proud of their effort tonight,” Francis said. “That really drove them in the first half with the intensity they brought.

“In the second half, we definitely played a lot of defense,” Francis said. “Hillsboro came out very strong and our defense stuck together and held them. That was our goal in the second half, to be defensive-minded and make sure nothing got through and they did that.”

Miami Trace’s seniors are: Aubrey Schwartz, Morgan Eggleton, Jenna Griffith, Alayna Huddleson, Emily Powell, Isabella Vanover, Charlotte Jacobs, Addie Campbell and Shania Villarel.

Miami Trace is 7-6 overall, 4-4 in the FAC.

The Lady Panthers play at Washington High School against the Lady Lions Thursday at 5 p.m.

Washington lost at Jackson Tuesday, 8-0 and Chillicothe won the FAC title with a 8-2 victory over McClain.

Aubrey Schwartz makes the save in goal for Miami Trace during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Hillsboro Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at Miami Trace High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_Aubrey-Schwartz-save-10-1-2019.jpg Aubrey Schwartz makes the save in goal for Miami Trace during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Hillsboro Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at Miami Trace High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald