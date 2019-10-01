Lady Panther volleyball beats Hillsboro

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity volleyball team made a quick evening’s work of their Frontier Athletic Conference match against Hillsboro Tuesday.

Miami Trace won in three sets, 25-15, 25-17 and 25-18.

Miami Trace is now 7-2 in the FAC, one-half game ahead of Chillicothe and Washington (both are 6-2). The Lady Cavaliers suffered their second FAC loss of the season, 3-2 to McClain Tuesday night. Washington won at Jackson Tuesday night.

Washington still has a match at home against Chillicothe Saturday. The j-v play first at 9 a.m. followed by the varsity.

Statistically for Miami Trace, Laura Robinson had 15 kills.

Sidney Howard had five stuff blocks (which is a block that results in a point).

Olivia Fliehman had five ace serves.

“Hopefully we’ll keep continuing to push the boundaries and keep playing hard and try to get a couple more wins and get ready for tournament time,” Miami Trace head coach Doug Mace said.

The tournament drawing is this weekend.

“Tonight, we served really tough,” Mace said. “We kept Hillsboro back on their heels.

“We also did a good job of blocking,” Mace said. “Sidney had the most, but there were other girls with one or two blocks. So, we controlled the net a little better. We were just bigger than them, so that gave us an edge blocking.”

Miami Trace (9-8 overall, 7-2 in the FAC) will play at Washington High School Thursday evening. There will be a freshman match that night, starting at 5 p.m.

The Miami Trace j-v volleyball team defeated Hillsboro Tuesday in two sets to improve to 9-0 in the FAC.

In one other FAC match Tuesday, Washington traveled to Jackson and won, 3-2. Scores of the sets were: 25-19, 25-19, 17-25, 21-25, 15-11.

McClain beat Chillicothe, 25-20, 26-24, 17-25, 24-26, 18-16.

Takes one-half game lead in FAC