MT girls golf advances to District

CIRCLEVILLE — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers golf team, Frontier Athletic Conference champions for 2019, have extended their season with a third place finish at the Division I Sectional at the Pickaway Golf Course Monday, Sept. 30.

Alyssa Butler of Miami Trace was the Sectional champion with a score of 88.

Miami Trace’s Libby Aleshire tied for second in a field of 34 with a score of 90.

Warren won the Sectional championship with a team score of 398.

Logan was second with a 402 and Miami Trace was third with a 404.

Marietta was fourth with a 422, followed by Chillicothe in fifth with a 474, Athens, sixth (505) and Jackson was seventh with a 513.

Also for Miami Trace, Makayla Barnes, 108; Destinee Butcher, 118 and Regan Hagler, 146.

Scores for Chillicothe: Avery Brown, 128; Isabella Fishcer, 104; Meryl Haller, 120; Julie Lemaster, 122.

Scores for Jackson: Madeline Lewis, 117; Isabella Scully-Tenpenny, 138; MaKenna Folden, 128; Sierra Stiffler, 130; Kaltra Woltz, 154.

The Division I District girls golf tournament is set for Monday at Eaglesticks Golf Course in Zanesville.

Places 3rd at D-I Sectional