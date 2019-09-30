Blue Lion golf 10th at Sectional

CHILLICOTHE — The boys Division II Sectional golf tournament for the Southeast District was held Tuesday, Sept. 24 at the Jaycees Golf Course in Chillicothe.

The top five teams and top five individuals not on a qualifying team advanced to the District tournament.

Unioto won the Sectional with a 324.

Fairfield Union was second with a 341; Alexander was third with a 364; New Lexington was fourth with a team score of 370 and Circleville was fifth with a 378.

Ty Schobelock of Unioto was the Sectional champion with a 73.

The top five individuals going to Districts are: Nate Roy of Zane Trace (84); Gabe MyCroft of Hillsboro (87); Trenton Newkirk of McClain (87); Jaren Stover of Logan Elm (88) and Carsyn Forcum of Zane Trace (89).

The Washington Blue Lions placed 10th out of 14 teams with a score of 403.

Ty Rose led Washington with a score of 90, tying for 17th place.

Brock Morris tied for 26th place with a 94; Brice Cartwright tied for 32nd with a 96; Drew Ferguson was 65th with a 123 and Cameron Johnson was 72nd with a 144.

McClain was 11th as a team with a 408.

Hillsboro was sixth with a 381 team score.