Lady Lion golf competes at Sectionals

CHILLICOTHE — The girls Division II Sectional golf tournament for the Southeast District was held Monday, Sept. 23 at the Jaycees Golf Course in Chillicothe.

The Washington Lady Blue Lions placed 13th as a team with a score of 551.

Savannah Osborne led Washington with a 104.

Eryne Croker was 53rd with a 135; Taylor Hixson placed 64th with a 153; Kaitlyn Coder was 66th with a 159 and Kennedy Sutton was 73rd with a 200.

Maddi Shoults of Westfall was the Sectional champion with a 73.

Westfall was also team champion with a 356 score.

Crooksville was second with a 398 and Sheridan was third with a 399.

Those three teams advanced to the District tournament.

McClain was seventh with a 477, Circleville was ninth with a 495, Fairfield was 10th with a 523 and Logan Elm was 12th with a 550.

The three individuals who made it out to Districts were: Emily Lott of Unioto, 88; Brooklyn Tolle, North Adams, 91 and Madison Fulton of West Union with a 95.