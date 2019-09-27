Seniors win Powderpuff game, 22-12

The seniors defeated the sophomores in the third annual Powderpuff game, 22-12 Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at Gardner Park. Since the Powderpuff Game was established as a Homecoming tradition in 2017, the WHS Class of 2020 has won every game. (front, l-r); Shawna Conger, Jordan Kearns, Rayana Burns, Halli Wall; (back, l-r); Aria Marting, Abby Tackage, Kayla Welling, Mckenna Garren, Kara Vohra, Diamon Grim, Coach Corey Dye, Sydnie Hall and Beth Wilt.

