Miami Trace shuts out McClain, 2-0

The Miami Trace Panthers varsity soccer team hosted the McClain Tigers for a Frontier Athletic Conference match-up Thursday night.

Miami Trace won the match, 2-0.

The match was tied, 0-0 at halftime.

It was an extremely one-sided match in the first half, looking at shots taken.

Miami Trace fired 20 shots on goal to no shots for the Tigers.

Kody Burns scored what would turn out to be the game-winning goal at the 33:49 mark of the second half. The assist went to Miguel Iturriagagoitia Azagra.

With 4:38 to play in the match, Connor Bucher scored with an assist from Noah Perry.

“We had a rock-solid performance tonight,” Miami Trace head coach Josh Thoroman said. “The McClain kids, they have more heart than any team we play. Those kids, they never say die. They have a First Team, All-league defender in Griffin Foltz. Their goalie played phenomenal again, like he did last time.

“They were packing eight or nine kids in their defensive third,” Thoroman said. “Despite our possessions, despite the shot count, we just couldn’t get them to fall. They were blocking, knocking everything down. But, we will take all wins.”

The final shot totals had Miami Trace with 29 to just two for McClain.

Justin Shoemaker had one save for the Panthers.

McClain’s Noah Reeves had 15 saves.

Miami Trace (8-4 overall, 4-3 in the FAC) will be back at home Tuesday to take on Hillsboro.

The boys match has a start time of 6:45 p.m. Seniors will be recognized after the girls game that night, which starts at 5 p.m.

Going into Thursday’s matches, Chillicothe had a record of 7-0-1. Jackson was 5-1-0, McClain was 3-4-0, Hillsboro 2-4-1 and Washington, 0-8-0.

Miami Trace’s Kody Burns (17) moves the ball down the visitor’s side of the field during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against McClain Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Miami Trace High School. Burns scored what proved to be the winning goal in a 2-0 Miami Trace victory. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_Kody-Burns-vs-McClain-MT-boys-soccer-9-26-2019.jpg Miami Trace’s Kody Burns (17) moves the ball down the visitor’s side of the field during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against McClain Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Miami Trace High School. Burns scored what proved to be the winning goal in a 2-0 Miami Trace victory. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald