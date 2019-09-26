Lady Panthers defeat McClain, 3-0

After dropping three matches in a tournament at Circleville last Saturday and falling out of a first place tie with Chillicothe with a loss to the Cavs Tuesday, the Miami Trace varsity volleyball team bounced back with a 3-0 win at home over the McClain Lady Tigers Thursday.

Scores of the sets were: 25-15, 25-10 and 25-16.

“We served really well tonight,” Miami Trace head coach Doug Mace said. “Our blocking was strong. Sidney (Howard) had a lot of blocks tonight. That kind of took them out of their offense, luckily for us.

“I think those two aspects of the game, we probably had the edge on,” Mace said. “Sidney just got a lot of touches on the ball, or made them change the way they hit when she was on the front row.

“This past weekend and Tuesday night were really rough,” Mace said.

Statistically for Miami Trace, Olivia Fliehman had 12 kills and 10 ace serves.

Laura Robinson had seven kills and Sidney Howard had 11 solo blocks.

Piper Grooms had four blocks and two assists.

In the j-v match, Miami Trace defeated McClain, 25-14, 24-26, 25-22.

The Miami Trace j-v team is now 11-2 overall and 8-0 in the FAC.

Miami Trace (8-8 overall, 6-2 in the FAC) is back at home Tuesday to take on Hillsboro with the j-v game starting at 5 p.m.

Piper Grooms (13) makes the return for Miami Trace during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against McClain Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Miami Trace High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_Piper-Grooms-MT-vball-9-26-2019.jpg Piper Grooms (13) makes the return for Miami Trace during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against McClain Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Miami Trace High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald