Lady Panthers fall to McClain, 5-1

Back on Sept. 10, the Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity soccer team played a Frontier Athletic Conference match at McClain High School in Greenfield.

Miami Trace won that match, 7-4.

On Thursday, Sept. 26, Miami Trace hosted the Lady Tigers for the return match.

McClain won this, 5-1 on the strength of five goals by Kerigan Pollard.

The Lady Tigers held a 4-1 halftime lead.

The game started promisingly enough for Miami Trace as Morgan Eggleton scored at the 35:01 mark, the assist going to Jenna Griffith.

Unfortunately for Miami Trace, Pollard became something of a one-person wrecking crew, scoring four goals (27:32, 17:55, 8:27, :49).

Pollard scored in the second half with 6:04 to play in the game.

“We just did not shut her down like we wanted to,” Miami Trace head coach Caitlin Francis said.

McClain had 12 shots in the match to 10 for Miami Trace.

Aubrey Schwartz had eight saves for Miami Trace and Macey McCune also had eight saves for McClain.

“We knew who their biggest threat was,” Francis said. “We just did not shut her down.

“We had some offensive opportunities, we just didn’t finish those,” Francis said. “We played better in the second half, but we couldn’t come back from that 4-1 (halftime) deficit.”

“Our defense was better,” McClain head coach Tyler Carman said. “We’ve had a great week of playing defense. We lost 3-2 to Jackson on Tuesday, but we played really well, defensively.

“We’re communicating better,” Carman said. “We’re kind of coming together. Trace is a good team. We knew we needed to shut down Eggleton and Bloom and for the most part we did a good job doing that.

“We kind of go as Kerigan goes,” Carman said. “If she’s scoring, we like our chances.”

Pollard has scored 37 goals this season for McClain, Carman noted.

Miami Trace (6-6 overall, 3-4 in the FAC) will play at home against Hillsboro Tuesday at 5 p.m. The seniors will be honored between games.

McClain (6-4-1 overall, 3-3-1 in the FAC) will host Chillicothe for senior night Tuesday. The girls’ varsity match is first at 5 p.m.

Miami Trace's Morgan Eggleton (7) advances the ball during the first half of a Frontier Athletic Conference match against McClain Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Miami Trace High School.