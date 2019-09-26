WILLIAMSPORT — The Miami Trace Panthers boys cross country team competed in the Adam Carter Invitational, hosted by the Westfall Mustangs Wednesday, Sept. 25.

The Panthers had four runners finish in the top 10 out of a field of 55.

Miami Trace’s Bo Little was second in 17:15.

Noah Kanniard of Adena won the race in a time of 16:45.

For the Panthers, Caleb Brannigan was sixth in 17:33. Simon DeBruin was ninth in 17:46 and Henry DeBruin was 10th in 17:47.

Mcale Callahan finished 12th in 18:23; Jaden Rowe was 15th in 18:39; Graham Carson was 20th in 18:52; Connor Bucher was 25th in 19:21; Christian Rossiter placed 27th in 19:29; Max Trimble was 44th in 22:34; Matthew Warner placed 47th with a time of 22:50; Fletcher Havens was 49th in 24:04.

Miami Trace had 39 placement points.

Logan Elm was second with 57 points, followed by Westfall with 75 points, Adena with 77, Amanda Clearcreek with 137 and Grove City Christian was sixth with 147 placement points.

The Miami Trace girls cross country team did not have enough runners to record a team score.

Mallory Conklin was fourth in a time of 22:21.

Kylie Petitt was fifth in 22:26; Aubrey McCoy was 12th in 24:33 and Annabella Szcerbiak was 19th in 25:53.

Emma Lands of Logan Elm won the race with a time of 20:27.

Westfall won the team event with 41 placement points, followed by Paint Valley with 45, Southeastern with 51 and Adena tallied 79 points.

In the middle school boys race (3200 meters), Eli Fliehman of Miami Trace was third with a time of 12:15.

Westfall won the team meet with 23 points, followed by Miami Trace with 49 and Logan Elm with 59.

Marcus Jackson for the Panthers was eighth in 12:36; Bryson Yeoman was 21st in 15:21; Connor Hostetler was 22nd in 15:22 and Justin Everhart was 26th in 16:14.

Connor Smith of Southeastern was the first runner to cross the finish line in a time of 11:35.

In the girls middle school race, Ginny Trent of Miami Trace placed third in a field of 36 runners in 14:01.

Miami Trace was second as a team with 58 placement points.

Westfall won with 18 placement points. They had five runners place in the top eight, including Caitlyn Shipley who won with a time of 13:09.

Also for Miami Trace, Amberly Szcerbiak was 10th in 15:35; Zoey Blanton placed 14th in 16:19; Klynn Cornell was 19th in 17:57; Kiersten Kulin was 22nd in 18:08; Briana York placed 31st in 20:56; Kiara Blair was 32nd in 21:22 and Lillee Joseph was 33rd in 21;41.

Paint Valley placed third with 67 points and Logan Elm was fourth with 81 points.

The Panthers will compete in the Cross the Creek meet Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Tim Walters farm.

The Miami Trace Panthers cross country team won the Adam Carter Invitational held at Westfall High School Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. (in front, l-r); Caleb Brannigan and Mcale Callahan; (standing, l-r); Christian Rossiter, Bo Little, Graham Carson, Henry DeBruin, Max Trimble, Connor Bucher, Matthew Warner, Fletcher Havens, Jaden Rowe, Simon DeBruin, head coach Jeff Smallwood and Wesley May. Mcale Callahan running in the Adam Carter Invitational at Westfall High School Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Miami Trace's Henry DeBruin (left) and Simon DeBruin compete in the Adam Carter Invitational at Westfall High School Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Mallory Conklin was the first Miami Trace girl to finish the race at Westfall, placing fourth Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.