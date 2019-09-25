Miami Trace soccer falls to Chillicothe, 7-2

CHILLICOTHE — On Tuesday, Sept. 24, the Miami Trace boys varsity soccer team traveled to Chillicothe to take on defending Frontier Athletic Conference champions the Cavaliers.

Miami Trace fell to Chillicothe, 7-2.

“We we’re without three starters tonight, and as good as Chillicothe is, unfortunately we didn’t have enough tonight,” Miami Trace head coach Josh Thoroman said. “Our effort was there and I’m proud of how we competed. The score doesn’t indicate how hard our guys competed”.

Miami Trace trailed 5-0 at the half.

Goals were scored by Miguel Iturriagagoitia Azagra with 13 minutes remaining.

Conner Bucher scored on an assist from Azagra with 2:40 remaining in the game.

Miami Trace almost won the second half but Chillicothe scored its seventh goal with 1:17 remaining in the game.

The Panthers will host the McClain Tigers Thursday at 6:45 p.m.

It other FAC boys soccer action Tuesday, Jackson slipped past McClain, 2-1 and Hillsboro defeated Washington, 10-0.