Chillicothe soccer beats Lady Panthers, 7-0

CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace girls soccer team visited defending Frontier Athletic Conference champions Chillicothe Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Chillicothe took another step towards the 2019 championship with a 7-0 victory.

Miami Trace played well in the first half, head coach Caitlin Francis said. Chillilcothe held a 2-0 halftime lead even though they out-shot Miami Trace, 18 to 2 in the first half.

“Aubrey Schwartz came up with some big saves to keep us close,” Francis said.

“In the second half, we couldn’t keep up with their speed and with 26:34 left they scored their third goal and continued to find the net from there,” Francis said.

In the second half, Miami Trace had seven shots compared to Chillicothe’s 13.

“We just couldn’t find the back of the net tonight,” Francis said.

Schwartz had 25 saves in the goal.

Miami Trace (6-5 overall, 3-3 in the FAC) will host McClain Thursday at 5 p.m.

In other FAC girls soccer play Tuesday, Jackson beat McClain, 3-2 and Hillsboro defeated Washington, 3-0.