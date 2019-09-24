MT xc competes at Dublin night meet

DUBLIN — The Miami Trace Panthers boys and girls cross country teams competed in the Dublin Jerome Celtic Clash Saturday, Sept. 21.

The Panthers placed 16th out of 24 teams with 429 placement points.

Unioto won the event with 44 points.

Gabe Lynch of Unioto was fifth out of 213 runners in 16:40.6.

Robert Immell of Unioto was sixth in 16:41.6.

Bo Little was the first to cross the finish line for the Panthers, placing 58th in 17:50.1

Henry DeBruin was 81st in 18:07.9.

Simon DeBruin placed 99th in 18:19.9; Caleb Brannigan was 107th in 18:30.0; Mcale Callahan was 122nd in 18:51.5; Charles Lapasky placed 153rd in 19:28.7; Jaden Rowe was 161st in 19:38.6; Connor Bucher was 178th in 20:10.5; Graham Carson was 194th in 20:50.3; Matthew Warner was 204th in 22:07.1.

Jacob Pettit was 128th in the open race in 22:45.1 which was a new personal best time.

The Miami Trace girls high school team was 21st out of 22 teams with 582 placement points.

Buckeye Valley won with 98 points.

Chloe Dawson of Buckeye Valley won the race in 18:38.8.

Mallory Conklin placed 90th out of 194 runners in a time of 22:40.0.

Also for Miami Trace: Kylie Pettitt, 123rd, 23:20.7; Meghan Cory, 157th, 24:41.2; Aubrey McCoy, 163rd, 25:08.7; Devan Thomas, 171st, 25:50.1; Annabella Szczerbiak, 175th, 26:08.2; Lilly Litteral, 186th, 27:32.2.

Miami Trace will compete in the Adam Carter Invitational at Westfall Wednesday at 5 p.m. and the Cross the Creek Invitational at the Tim Walters Farm Saturday, starting at 10 a.m.