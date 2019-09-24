Big Blue Bus serves 19,000 meals

You probably saw the Big Blue Bus sometime over the course of this past summer.

On Aug. 30, during halftime of the Washington Blue Lions’ football game against Blanchester, several people and businesses were recognized for their work, help and support for and of the Big Blue Bus.

The Big Blue Bus’s mission was simple: feed every child in the community, every single week day during the summer, and provide educational enrichment, all for free, without costing the local taxpayer a single dime.

The Big Blue Bus visited multiple stops throughout Washington Court House, and even expanded to Jeffersonville, providing freshly made, hot and delicious meals to any child up to age 18, from Memorial Day until the week before school started.

In the debut year, the Big Blue Bus was able to serve over 19,000 meals to the kids in our community and it would not have been possible without the following sponsors: Ohio Cat, Beford Ford, McDonald’s, Crossroads Christian Church, Fifth Third Bank, Fayette County Memorial Hospital, Shane McMahan with State Farm, Grace Community Church and South Side Church of Christ.

A Big Blue thank you goes out to Sugar Creek Packing Company as the main sponsor.

Without all of you, the 19,000 meals served would not have been possible.

Thanks to all for their help with the Big Blue Bus.