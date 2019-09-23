Miami Trace volleyball competes at Circleville Invit.

CIRCLEVILLE — The Miami Trace varsity volleyball team competed in the Circleville Invitational Saturday, Sept. 21.

Miami Trace played three matches on the, going 0-3 in the tournament.

First up, Miami Trace played Circleville and lost, 18-25, 9-25.

Next for the Lady Panthers was Southeastern. Miami Trace lost, 20-25, 25-12, 17-25.

Miami Trace had its closest match against Logan. The Lady Chiefs won the match, 21-25, 25-22, 25-23.

Statistically for Miami Trace, Olivia Fliehman had 15 kills on the day; Laura Robinson had 14 kills in the invitational and Chloe Scott had 31 digs.

Miami Trace, now 7-7 overall, will play at Chillicothe Tuesday and will host McClain Thursday at 5 p.m.