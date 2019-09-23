Lady Panthers soccer defeats Lions of Fairfield, 7-3

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity soccer team hosted a non-conference match against Fairfield (Leesburg) Saturday, Sept. 21.

Miami Trace won the match, 7-3.

Jenna Griffith got Miami Trace on the board at the 36:19 mark in the first half.

Fairfield answered quickly at the 33:38 mark and again at the 30:13 mark, taking the lead 2-1.

With about 12 minutes to go in the first half Miami Trace started to get the ball rolling again.

Reagan Barton scored with an assist by Magarah Bloom. Then at the 6:43 mark, Kaylie Lott score with an assist by Emily Powell. At the 2:45 mark, Bloom scored with an assist by Griffith.

Then with 45 seconds remaining in the half, Lott scored again off a corner kick by Bloom. Miami Trace took a 5-2 lead into the halftime break.

In the second half, the Lady Panthers scored at the 22:36 mark. Lott scored her third goal of the game (for the hat trick) from another corner kick by Bloom. Then Barton scored her second goal of the game with an assist by Powell with 8:43 left to go. Fairfield managed to score with 1:07 left in the game to give a final score of 7-3.

Aubrey Schwartz had 15 saves in the goal for Miami Trace.

“We played well today and really came together as a team to get this win,” Miami Trace head coach Caitlin Francis said. “They passed particularly well today and finally started to finish our shots. I’m very proud of our team’s efforts today and I hope we can carry this momentum forward into the rest of our games this coming week.”

Our record is 6-4 overall and 3-2 in the Frontier Athletic Conference.

Miami Trace is at Chillicothe Tuesday at 5 p.m. for another FAC match.

Kaylie Lott scores hat trick https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_Kaylile-Lott-MT-soccer-mug-2019-1.jpg Kaylie Lott scores hat trick