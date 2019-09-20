Blue Lions shut out Ponitz Tech, 33-0

On a warm, humid fourth Friday of the football season, the Washington Blue Lions returned home after a 1-1 road trip to host the Golden Panthers of Ponitz Career Technology Center from Dayton.

Despite a slow start, the Blue Lions recorded their second shutout win of the season, 33-0.

After an exchange of punts, the Blue Lions’ Trevaughn Jackson recovered a Ponitz fumble of a punt return.

The Blue Lions moved down field and, after the drive stalled, attempted a 28-yard field goal, which was no good.

Ponitz was about to punt again on their next possession. The punter took of and ran 52 yards down the field.

Moments later, Cassius Howland recovered a fumble to end that potential threat.

Washington was moving the ball and had it down inside the Ponitz 10-yard line.

Washington fumbled the ball, recovered by Ponitz at the four yard line.

The first quarter ended in a scoreless tie.

With 10:23 remaining in the second quarter, Jerome Mack ran for a 35-yard touchdown for the Blue Lions.

Grant Kuhlwein’s kick gave Washington a 7-0 lead.

After another punt by the Golden Panthers, Calum Brown had a 33-yard gain that set up a one-yard touchdown run by Jamie McCane. The extra-point kick was no good at the 6:48 mark.

Washington held a 13-0 halftime lead.

Garitt Leisure had an interception for the Blue Lions and a bit later, Mack passed to Brown for a nine-yard touchdown. That drive was comprised of seven plays and went for 56 yards. The extra-point kick was no good, giving Washington a 19-0 lead.

With 5:43 to play in the game, Chase Sluder scored on a two-yard run to give Washington a 25-0 lead.

The final score of the game was a 19-yard run by A.J. Dallmayer. A conversion run by Eli Lynch gave Washington a 33-0 lead.

Washington had 362 yards of offense to 194 for Ponitz.

The Blue Lions had 234 yards rushing on 34 carries, while Ponitz carried 25 times for 157 yards.

Washington (3-1) will be back at Gardner Park next week for Homecoming, taking on the Hurricane of Wilmington High School.

Washington Blue Lion senior Garitt Leisure (11) leaps high into the air in an attempt to block a pass during the game against Ponitz Tech Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_Garitt-Leisure-leap.jpg Washington Blue Lion senior Garitt Leisure (11) leaps high into the air in an attempt to block a pass during the game against Ponitz Tech Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald