Panthers fall at far-away Marlington, 52-19

MARLINGTON — The Miami Trace Panthers made the very long trip into northeastern Ohio to take on Marlington Dukes for week four of the 2019 football season Friday night.

Marlington won the game, 52-19.

Miami Trace is now 2-2 on the season.

The Dukes improve to 2-2 on the year.

“Marlington is a good team,” Miami Trace head coach Jerry Williams said. “We knew we’d have to play well to compete with them.”

The result was disappointing, according to Williams.

“It was one of those things,” Williams said. “We should have stayed on the bus. We made mistakes that just (compounded) and made things worse.

“We had a lot of turnovers,” Williams said. “We didn’t play well at all. We didn’t play as hard as we should have.

“We’ll look to put this one behind us,” Williams said. “We’ll get back to work next week and get ready to take on Western Brown.”

Marlington took a 10-0 lead before the Panthers scored.

“We just kept creating turnovers and giving them a short field,” Williams said. “They punched in some quick ones.”

At one point, the Panthers had Marlington deep in their own end, but the Dukes were able to march down and score without benefit of a short field.

Miami Trace will be back at home for Homecoming next week against Western Brown.

Western Brown fell to 0-4 on the season after losing to Jackson Friday night.

Marlington will play at Carrollton next week.

In other games Friday involving Frontier Athletic Conference teams, Jackson improved to 4-0 with a 56-21 win over Western Brown. East Clinton defeated McClain, 26-7. McClain is now 1-3 on the season.

The Washington Blue Lions improved to 3-1 with a 33-0 win over Ponitz.

Hillsboro moves to 3-1 with a 14-9 win over Williamsburg and Chillicothe falls to 1-3 with a 48-15 loss to Columbus Centennial.

Editor’s note: There will be more on this game next week in the Record-Herald.

Miami Trace’s Jaydenn Terry (23) and Kenny Wolffe (64) on a defensive play at Marlington against the Dukes in Stark County Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_Panthers-at-Marlington-9-20-2019-1.jpg Miami Trace’s Jaydenn Terry (23) and Kenny Wolffe (64) on a defensive play at Marlington against the Dukes in Stark County Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Photo by Greg Pettit, Stacey Mayer & Jennifer Kingery