Posted on by

McClain soccer beats Blue Lions


The Washington Blue Lions played a Frontier Athletic Conference soccer match at McClain High School Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Above, Wyatt Campbell (14) of Washington competes for possession of the ball against a McClain player. McClain won the match, 9-1. The Blue Lions will play at Hillsboro Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The Washington Blue Lions played a Frontier Athletic Conference soccer match at McClain High School Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Above, Wyatt Campbell (14) of Washington competes for possession of the ball against a McClain player. McClain won the match, 9-1. The Blue Lions will play at Hillsboro Tuesday at 7 p.m.


Photo by Kenny Binegar

The Washington Blue Lions played a Frontier Athletic Conference soccer match at McClain High School Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Above, Wyatt Campbell (14) of Washington competes for possession of the ball against a McClain player. McClain won the match, 9-1. The Blue Lions will play at Hillsboro Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The Washington Blue Lions played a Frontier Athletic Conference soccer match at McClain High School Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Above, Wyatt Campbell (14) of Washington competes for possession of the ball against a McClain player. McClain won the match, 9-1. The Blue Lions will play at Hillsboro Tuesday at 7 p.m.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_Blue-Lion-boys-soccer-vs-McClain-9-19-2019.jpgThe Washington Blue Lions played a Frontier Athletic Conference soccer match at McClain High School Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Above, Wyatt Campbell (14) of Washington competes for possession of the ball against a McClain player. McClain won the match, 9-1. The Blue Lions will play at Hillsboro Tuesday at 7 p.m. Photo by Kenny Binegar