McClain soccer beats Blue Lions

The Washington Blue Lions played a Frontier Athletic Conference soccer match at McClain High School Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Above, Wyatt Campbell (14) of Washington competes for possession of the ball against a McClain player. McClain won the match, 9-1. The Blue Lions will play at Hillsboro Tuesday at 7 p.m.

