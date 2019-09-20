Jackson wins FAC boys golf title

HILLSBORO — The Frontier Athletic Conference held its third annual boys golf championship at the Hillsboro Elks course Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Jackson won the 18-hole tournament with a team score of 366.

Jackson won the FAC championship with a final record of 28-7.

McClain was second Tuesday with a 373 score. McClain ends in second place overall with a record of 24-11.

Hillsboro was third at the tournament with a team score of 376. The defending champion Indians placed third in the conference at 23-12.

The Washington Blue Lions placed fourth at the tournament Tuesday with a 400 team score. Washington places fourth in the final FAC standings with a record of 16-19.

Chillicothe was fifth at the tournament with a 404. The Cavaliers placed fifth in the conference with a record of 14-21.

Miami Trace shot a team total of 472, placing sixth in the conference at 0-35.

Hillsboro’s Gabe MyCroft was the tournament medalist with a score of 83.

Trace Speakman of Jackson and Daniel Haller of Chillicothe were Co-Players of the Year. Each ended FAC play with a 42.5 average for nine holes.

Also earning First Team, All-FAC honors for 2019: Gabe MyCroft, Hillsboro, 43.3; Trenton Newkirk, McClain, 43.3; Brock Morris, Washington, 43.5; Wes Potts, McClain, 44.167 and Caleb Rose, Jackson, 44.3.

FAC tournament scores:

Washington scores: Brock Morris, 86; Ty Rose, 91; Drew Ferguson, 111; Brice Cartwright, 112; Cameron Johnson, 122; Brock Carter, 134.

Miami Trace scores: Cole Enochs, 100; Justin Marshall, 109; Dawson Wallace, 116; Christian Porter, 118; Dylin Farley, 129; Carter Bainter, 138.

McClain scores: Wes Potts, 87; Trenton Newkirk, 91; Carson Spangler, 94; Seth Wise, 101; Robbie Wise, 118; David Edwards, 121.

Hillsboro scores: Gabe MyCroft, 83; Gavin Puckett, 91; Ryan Harless, 100; Bryce Bledsoe, 102; Hayden Miller, 104; Lawton Parry, 105.

Chillicothe scores: J.T. Kobel, 97; Daniel Haller, 97; Luke Smith, 103; Jackson Bolen, 107; Gabe Corcoran, 122; Jacob LeMaster, 124.

Jackson scores: Camryn Rose, 86; Trace Speakman, 87; Caleb Rose, 90; Ethan Rasp, 103; Alec Gilliland, 105; Ethan Rice, 109.

The Division II Sectional tournament, which will include Washington, McClain and Hillsboro, is set for Tuesday at the Jaycees Golf Course in Chillicothe.

The top five teams (out of a field of 15) and the top five low scores not on one of those teams, will advance to the District tournament at Crown Hill Golf Club outside Williamsport Wednesday, Oct. 2.

The Division I Sectional tournament, which will including Chillicothe, Miami Trace and Jackson, is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 3 at the Crown Hill Golf Club.

The top four teams (out of eight total teams) and the top four low scoring individuals not on one of those teams, will advance to the District tournament at Eaglesticks (Zanesville) on Tuesday, Oct. 9.