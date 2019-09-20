Chillicothe tops Lady Lion tennis, captures FAC title

The Washington Lady Lion tennis team hosted defending Frontier Athletic Conference co-champions Chillicothe at Gardner Park Thursday, Sept. 19.

Chillicothe won the match, four courts to one, clinching the outright FAC championship for 2019.

At first singles, Brooklyn Foose lost to Abbey Sims-Clark, 3-6, 1-6.

At second singles, Shawna Conger fell to Natalie Drotleff, 0-6, 1-6.

At third singles, Mei Kobayashi lost to Asia Penn, 0-6, 1-6.

Sydnie Hall and Payton Maddux won their first doubles match against Ali Gossman and Maddie Schafer, 6-2, 7-5.

At second doubles, Joshalynn Worth and Addy Newsome lost to Abby Pendell and Sydney Wissler, 4-6, 0-6.

Washington will play at Miami Trace Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.