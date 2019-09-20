Lady Lion soccer falls at McClain

The Washington Lady Blue Lion soccer team played a Frontier Athletic Conference match at McClain High School in Greenfield Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Above, Washington’s Abby Joseph (5) and a player from McClain go for control of the ball. McClain won the game, 11-0. Washington will be back in action Tuesday at Hillsboro at 5 p.m.

The Washington Lady Blue Lion soccer team played a Frontier Athletic Conference match at McClain High School in Greenfield Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Above, Washington’s Abby Joseph (5) and a player from McClain go for control of the ball. McClain won the game, 11-0. Washington will be back in action Tuesday at Hillsboro at 5 p.m.