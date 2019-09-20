Organizers: FCS 10th golf outing a great success

The 10th Annual Fayette Christian School golf outing on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Buckeye Hills was a great success, according to one organizer, with 21 teams participating.

Fayette Christian School would like to thank those that played, sponsored holes and otherwise helped with this event.

The team of Gary and Darrell Hetzler and Caleb and Joe Green captured first place with a score of 57.

Three teams had scores of 59: Rick Bartruff, Fred Beard, Gary Clauss and Steve Mowery; Andy, Flea, Jack Merriman and Rob Smith and Brian, Chuck, John and Tom Bath.

Next year’s outing is already set for Saturday, Sept. 12 at 9 a.m.