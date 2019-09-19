Jackson soccer beats Lady Panthers, 3-1

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity soccer team played Jackson for the first time this season at Miami Trace High School Thursday night.

The match that was to be played at Jackson on Aug. 27 was postponed due to weather.

Jackson won Thursday’s match, 3-1.

The Ironladies led 1-0 at halftime. That goal was scored at the 32:19 mark.

Miami Trace tied the match with a goal from Magarah Bloom, the assist going to Emily Powell at the 27:26 mark of the second half.

Jackson scored what proved to be the game-winning goal a couple of minutes later and then tacked on one more with about five minutes remaining.

Jackson out-shot Miami Trace, 15-6.

Aubrey Schwartz had nine saves in goal for Miami Trace.

Jackson’s goalkeeper had three saves.

“We definitely had some good moments,” Miami Trace head coach Caitlin Francis said. “Our passing looked a lot better than it had (previously). We just had a couple of breakdowns on defense, unfortunately.”

Miami Trace (5-4 overall, 3-2 in the FAC) will host Fairfield (Leesburg) Saturday at 11 a.m.

The Lady Panthers return to FAC action with a match at Chillicothe Tuesday at 5 p.m.

In other FAC girls soccer matches Thursday, McClain defeated Washington, 11-0 and Chillicothe shut out Hillsboro, 2-0.

Miami Trace’s Carmen Enochs (8) races a Jackson player to the ball during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Miami Trace High School Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_MT-girls-soccer-Carmen-Enochs-v-Jackson-9-19-19.jpg Miami Trace’s Carmen Enochs (8) races a Jackson player to the ball during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Miami Trace High School Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.