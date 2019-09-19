Miami Trace tied for 1st in FAC

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity volleyball team finds itself sitting atop the Frontier Athletic Conference standings following a 3-0 win over visiting Jackson Thursday night.

Miami Trace won by scores of 25-16, 25-23 and 25-19.

Miami Trace is now 7-4 overall, 5-1 in the FAC. They are tied with Chillicothe, which also has one conference loss.

Statistically for Miami Trace, Olivia Fliehman had 15 kills and three blocks.

Tapanga Sanderson had four kills and four blocks; Saylor Moore had four kills and Sidney Howard had two kills and two blocks.

Gracey Ferguson had seven ace serves for Miami Trace.

“Our kids are just gelling and playing good together,” Miami Trace head coach Doug Mace said. “Tonight we were without Laura Robinson, who is one of our top players, especially offensively. We asked a couple of other girls to step up and they did. So, we’re real proud of that.

“Right now, they’ve just been doing a good job of being a team,” Mace said. “That’s what I’m really the most proud of. These guys have been playing some pretty good volleyball.”

In the j-v match, Miami Trace won, 25-8 and 25-17. Miami Trace is now 6-0 in the FAC and 9-2 overall.

Miami Trace will be competing in the Circleville Invitational which begins at 10 a.m. Saturday.

In other FAC varsity volleyball matches Thursday, Washington defeated McClain, 22-25, 26-24, 25-15, 27-25 and Chillicothe beat Hillsboro, 25-22, 25-10, 25-13.

Miami Trace’s Sidney Howard (27) makes the kill at the net during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Jackson played at Miami Trace High School Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Also pictured for Miami Trace is Tapanga Sanderson (15). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_MT-vball-v-Jackson-Sidney-Howard-9-19-19.jpg Miami Trace’s Sidney Howard (27) makes the kill at the net during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Jackson played at Miami Trace High School Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Also pictured for Miami Trace is Tapanga Sanderson (15). Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

Defeats Jackson, 3-0

By Chris Hoppes choppes@aimmediamidwest.com