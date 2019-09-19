Jackson soccer shuts out Panthers, 2-0

On a warm, humid night in Fayette County, the Miami Trace Panthers varsity soccer team hosted the Ironmen from Jackson High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference match Thursday.

Jackson scored twice in the first half and those goals held up for a 2-0 win over the Panthers.

“Tonight I feel we out-played Jackson,” Miami Trace head coach Josh Thoroman said. “In every aspect of the game.”

Miami Trace had 16 shots on goal to eight for Jackson.

The Panthers had six corner kicks to one for the Ironmen.

“This game was played in our offensive third and their defensive third,” Thoroman said. “They were on their heels.”

Jackson had just four shots on goal in the first half, but scored on two of them. Goals came with 10:57 and 1:23 remaining, respectively.

“With all of the possession we had, we kind of switched our formation up,” Thoroman said. “We went a little bit more offensive, just for five minutes.” Jackson scored their second goal during this time.

Justin Shoemaker had five saves in goal for Miami Trace.

Jackson’s keeper had eight saves.

Miami Trace (7-3 overall, 3-2 FAC) will play at Chillicothe Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.

In other FAC soccer matches Thursday, McClain defeated Washington, 9-1.

Christian Caldwell of Miami Trace (23) and a player from Jackson vie for the ball during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Miami Trace High School Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_MT-boys-soccer-Christian-Caldwell-vs-Jackson-9-19-19.jpg Christian Caldwell of Miami Trace (23) and a player from Jackson vie for the ball during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Miami Trace High School Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald