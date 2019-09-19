MT tennis defeats Jackson, 3-2

On Tuesday, Sept. 17, the Miami Trace girls tennis team hosted the team from Jackson High School.

The match the two teams played at Jackson on Aug. 20 was suspended.

On Tuesday, the teams concluded that match with Miami Trace winning, 3-2.

The teams played on until play was halted by encroaching darkness with one set remaining.

In the first match, Anita Pursell defeated Madison Ephlin at first singles, 6-1, 6-0.

Bayley Thompson lost to Mackenzie Humphries at second singles, 0-6, 0-6.

At third singles, Cameron Bucher beat Leslie Bragg, 7-5, 6-3.

Haiven Pepper and Kyleigh Slone lost at first doubles, 0-6, 5-7 to Lilly Houser and Isabella Stafford.

At second doubles, Kenzie Seyfang and Savannah Wisecup beat Natalie Malone and Skyler Hatfield, 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.

Miami Trace will host Washington Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Miami Trace’s Savannah Wisecup makes the play during a second doubles match against Jackson Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at Miami Trace High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_MT-10us-Savannah-Wisecup-v-Jackson-9-17-19.jpg Miami Trace’s Savannah Wisecup makes the play during a second doubles match against Jackson Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at Miami Trace High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Kenzie Seyfang hits the return for Miami Trace during a second doubles match against Jackson Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at Miami Trace High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_MT-10us-Kenzie-Seyfang-v-Jackson-9-17-2019.jpg Kenzie Seyfang hits the return for Miami Trace during a second doubles match against Jackson Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at Miami Trace High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald