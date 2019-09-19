Lady Lion tennis beats Hillsboro

On Wednesday, Sept. 18, the Washington High School tennis team hosted Frontier Athletic Conference opponents Hillsboro for a match on the courts at Gardner Park.

Washington won the match, four courts to one.

Brooklyn Foose won at first singles, 6-0, 7-5.

At second singles, Sydnie Hall won, 6-0, 6-2.

At third singles, Payton Maddux won, 6-3, 6-0.

At first doubles, Shawna Conger and Joshalynn Worth won, 6-1, 6-0.

At second doubles, Addy Newsome and Mei Kobayashi lost, 6-4, 6-7 (2-7), 6-10.

In a j-v match, Washington’s Hannah Barrett and Sofia Sisco lost, 4-8.

On Tuesday, Sept. 17, Washington hosted the Unioto Shermans.

Unioto won the match, three courts to two.

At first singles, Brooklyn Foose lost to Sylvia Gray, 0-6, 0-6.

At second singles, Shawna Conger won, 6-1, 6-1.

Mei Kobayashi lost at third singles, 4-6, 1-6.

At first doubles, Payton Maddux and Sydnie Hall won, 6-2, 6-3.

At second doubles, Joshalynn Worth and Addy Newsome lost, 4-6, 3-6.

Washington will play at Miami Trace Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Washington’s Sydnie Hall keeps her eyes on the ball during a first doubles match against Unioto Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at Gardner Park. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_Sydnie-Hall-LLT-9-17-2019-.jpg Washington’s Sydnie Hall keeps her eyes on the ball during a first doubles match against Unioto Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at Gardner Park. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Washington’s Payton Maddux hits the return during a first doubles match against Unioto Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 on the courts at Gardner Park. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_Payton-Maddux-LLT-9-17-2019.jpg Washington’s Payton Maddux hits the return during a first doubles match against Unioto Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 on the courts at Gardner Park. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald