Lady Lion tennis beats Hillsboro

On Wednesday, Sept. 18, the Washington High School tennis team hosted Frontier Athletic Conference opponents Hillsboro for a match on the courts at Gardner Park.
Washington won the match, four courts to one.
Brooklyn Foose won at first singles, 6-0, 7-5.
At second singles, Sydnie Hall won, 6-0, 6-2.
At third singles, Payton Maddux won, 6-3, 6-0.
At first doubles, Shawna Conger and Joshalynn Worth won, 6-1, 6-0.
At second doubles, Addy Newsome and Mei Kobayashi lost, 6-4, 6-7 (2-7), 6-10.
In a j-v match, Washington’s Hannah Barrett and Sofia Sisco lost, 4-8.
On Tuesday, Sept. 17, Washington hosted the Unioto Shermans.
Unioto won the match, three courts to two.
At first singles, Brooklyn Foose lost to Sylvia Gray, 0-6, 0-6.
At second singles, Shawna Conger won, 6-1, 6-1.
Mei Kobayashi lost at third singles, 4-6, 1-6.
At first doubles, Payton Maddux and Sydnie Hall won, 6-2, 6-3.
At second doubles, Joshalynn Worth and Addy Newsome lost, 4-6, 3-6.
Washington will play at Miami Trace Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.