The Washington Lady Blue Lion tennis team hosted a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Jackson Thursday, Sept. 12 at the courts at Gardner Park.
Jackson won the match, four courts to one.
At first singles, Brooklyn Foose lost, 2-6, 4-6.
At second singles, Shawna Conger lost a tough three-set match, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 5-7.
Mei Kobayashi lost at third singles, 2-6, 3-6.
The first doubles team of Payton Maddux and Sydnie Hall won, 6-3, 6-0.
The second doubles pairing of Joshalynn Worth and Addy Newsome lost, 5-7, 0-6.
Washington will host Chillicothe Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Washington’s Mei Kobayashi makes the return during her third singles match against Jackson on the court at Gardner Park Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.