Posted on by


By Chris Hoppes - choppes@aimmediamidwest.com

Washington’s Mei Kobayashi makes the return during her third singles match against Jackson on the court at Gardner Park Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.

Washington’s Mei Kobayashi makes the return during her third singles match against Jackson on the court at Gardner Park Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.


Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

The Washington Lady Blue Lion tennis team hosted a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Jackson Thursday, Sept. 12 at the courts at Gardner Park.

Jackson won the match, four courts to one.

At first singles, Brooklyn Foose lost, 2-6, 4-6.

At second singles, Shawna Conger lost a tough three-set match, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 5-7.

Mei Kobayashi lost at third singles, 2-6, 3-6.

The first doubles team of Payton Maddux and Sydnie Hall won, 6-3, 6-0.

The second doubles pairing of Joshalynn Worth and Addy Newsome lost, 5-7, 0-6.

Washington will host Chillicothe Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Washington’s Mei Kobayashi makes the return during her third singles match against Jackson on the court at Gardner Park Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_Mei-Kobayashi-LLT-v-Jackson-9-12-19-.jpgWashington’s Mei Kobayashi makes the return during her third singles match against Jackson on the court at Gardner Park Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

By Chris Hoppes

choppes@aimmediamidwest.com