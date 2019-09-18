The Washington Lady Blue Lion tennis team hosted a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Jackson Thursday, Sept. 12 at the courts at Gardner Park.

Jackson won the match, four courts to one.

At first singles, Brooklyn Foose lost, 2-6, 4-6.

At second singles, Shawna Conger lost a tough three-set match, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 5-7.

Mei Kobayashi lost at third singles, 2-6, 3-6.

The first doubles team of Payton Maddux and Sydnie Hall won, 6-3, 6-0.

The second doubles pairing of Joshalynn Worth and Addy Newsome lost, 5-7, 0-6.

Washington will host Chillicothe Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Washington's Mei Kobayashi makes the return during her third singles match against Jackson on the court at Gardner Park Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald