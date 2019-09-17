Panthers beat Blue Lions, 10-0

The Miami Trace Panthers are putting together another good season on the soccer field and were looking to continue that trend when they welcomed the Washington Blue Lions on a bright, sunny Tuesday afternoon.

Miami Trace held a 5-0 halftime lead and went on to post a 10-0 victory.

The Panthers are now 7-2 overall, 3-1 in the Frontier Athletic Conference.

Simon DeBruin scored the first goal of the match, the assist going to Kyler Conn with 24:52 mark.

With 19:53 remaining in the half, Connor Bucher scored off a pass from Kody Burns.

An own goal was scored at the 18:11 mark.

Devin Riggs scored at the 15:30 mark off a corner kick by Caleb Perry.

Henry DeBruin finished the scoring for the first half with a goal assisted by Conn with 1:19 to play until the break.

In the second half, Justin Shoemaker scored on a penalty kick at the 39:36 mark.

Miguel Iturriagagoitia Azagra scored with the assist from Perry.

Conn scored the eighth goal with the assist by Jaron Akkermann with 17:05 remaining.

Jaden Haldeman scored with 15:25 to play and with 1:42 to play in the game, Burns scored.

Miami Trace had 34 shots.

Garrett DeWees had 17 saves for Washington.

“We played a couple of our toughest opponents in our first three games,” Miami Trace head coach Josh Thoroman said. “We lost to Chillicothe, it was only 2-1. Hillsboro tied Chillicothe, 4-4.

“The door is still open, as far as the league goes,” Thoroman said. “We’re taking the season one game at a time. We don’t want to overlook anyone. Tonight was all about getting another league win. We’re in the midst of a six-game winning streak and this is our third shutout in a row.

“We’re starting to turn the corner,” Thoroman said. “We took another injury last night. A couple of our defenders are out with injuries. We’ve got a young midfielder out with an injury at the moment.

“These injuries are forcing kids to play in different positions,” Thoroman said. “We keep adjusting and adjusting. We have a mission and we’re out to accomplish it. Passing, trapping, fundamental soccer, those are the things we are stressing right now. We’re getting ready for a run at the league and for the tournament.”

In other FAC boys soccer action Tuesday, Chillicothe defeated Jackson, 3-1 and McClain got by Hillsboro, 4-3.

On Monday, Miami Trace traveled to Circleville to complete a game suspended by lightning back on Aug. 20.

Miami Trace held a 2-0 lead with eight minutes to play in the first half when the game was suspended.

Jaden Haldeman scored at the 29:08 mark and Kyler Conn scored with 24:15 to play in the half.

Kody Burns scored (21:14) in the second half for the Panthers, the assist to Caleb Perry for what would turn out to be the final, 3-0, Panthers.

The Panthers had 22 shots on goal.

Circleville had six shots and their keeper had 10 saves.

Justin Shoemaker had three saves for the Panthers.

Miami Trace’s Miguel Iturriagagoitia Azagra (18) takes a shot (which was good) during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against the Washington Blue Lions at Miami Trace High School Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Pictured for Washington are Shlok Shah (7) and James Baughn (18). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_MT-soccer-Miguel-Azagra-9-17-2019.jpg Miami Trace’s Miguel Iturriagagoitia Azagra (18) takes a shot (which was good) during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against the Washington Blue Lions at Miami Trace High School Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Pictured for Washington are Shlok Shah (7) and James Baughn (18). Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald