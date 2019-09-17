Panthers beat Blue Lions, 10-0

The Miami Trace Panthers are putting together another good season on the soccer field and were looking to continue that trend when they welcomed the Washington Blue Lions on a bright, sunny Tuesday afternoon.
Miami Trace held a 5-0 halftime lead and went on to post a 10-0 victory.
The Panthers are now 7-2 overall, 3-1 in the Frontier Athletic Conference.
Simon DeBruin scored the first goal of the match, the assist going to Kyler Conn with 24:52 mark.
With 19:53 remaining in the half, Connor Bucher scored off a pass from Kody Burns.
An own goal was scored at the 18:11 mark.
Devin Riggs scored at the 15:30 mark off a corner kick by Caleb Perry.
Henry DeBruin finished the scoring for the first half with a goal assisted by Conn with 1:19 to play until the break.
In the second half, Justin Shoemaker scored on a penalty kick at the 39:36 mark.
Miguel Iturriagagoitia Azagra scored with the assist from Perry.
Conn scored the eighth goal with the assist by Jaron Akkermann with 17:05 remaining.
Jaden Haldeman scored with 15:25 to play and with 1:42 to play in the game, Burns scored.
Miami Trace had 34 shots.
Garrett DeWees had 17 saves for Washington.
“We played a couple of our toughest opponents in our first three games,” Miami Trace head coach Josh Thoroman said. “We lost to Chillicothe, it was only 2-1. Hillsboro tied Chillicothe, 4-4.
“The door is still open, as far as the league goes,” Thoroman said. “We’re taking the season one game at a time. We don’t want to overlook anyone. Tonight was all about getting another league win. We’re in the midst of a six-game winning streak and this is our third shutout in a row.
“We’re starting to turn the corner,” Thoroman said. “We took another injury last night. A couple of our defenders are out with injuries. We’ve got a young midfielder out with an injury at the moment.
“These injuries are forcing kids to play in different positions,” Thoroman said. “We keep adjusting and adjusting. We have a mission and we’re out to accomplish it. Passing, trapping, fundamental soccer, those are the things we are stressing right now. We’re getting ready for a run at the league and for the tournament.”
In other FAC boys soccer action Tuesday, Chillicothe defeated Jackson, 3-1 and McClain got by Hillsboro, 4-3.
On Monday, Miami Trace traveled to Circleville to complete a game suspended by lightning back on Aug. 20.
Miami Trace held a 2-0 lead with eight minutes to play in the first half when the game was suspended.
Jaden Haldeman scored at the 29:08 mark and Kyler Conn scored with 24:15 to play in the half.
Kody Burns scored (21:14) in the second half for the Panthers, the assist to Caleb Perry for what would turn out to be the final, 3-0, Panthers.
The Panthers had 22 shots on goal.
Circleville had six shots and their keeper had 10 saves.
Justin Shoemaker had three saves for the Panthers.