Lady Lions soccer falls to Chillicothe

Washington’s Katia Detty (24) battles a Chillicothe player for the ball during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Washington High School Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Also pictured for Washington is Maria Medina (21) and Jordan McCane (14). Chillicothe won the match, 13-0. Washington will play at Miami Trace Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.

Washington’s Katia Detty (24) battles a Chillicothe player for the ball during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Washington High School Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Also pictured for Washington is Maria Medina (21) and Jordan McCane (14). Chillicothe won the match, 13-0. Washington will play at Miami Trace Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.