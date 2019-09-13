Blue Lions fall to Adena Warriors, 39-18

FRANKFORT — It was a match-up of two teams both off to 2-0 starts to the season when the Washington Blue Lions traveled down US 35 into Ross County to take on the Adena Warriors Friday night.

The Warriors came away with a 39-18 victory.

Adena took a 12-0 lead with an 87-yard touchdown run by Nate Throckmorton and a 1-yard run by Preston Sykes.

Washington got on the board late in the first quarter on a 21-yard pass from Ethan Rogers-Wright to Jerome Mack. The point-after kick was no good.

The Warriors put two more touchdowns on the board in the second quarter.

The first one was a Sykes run for two yards and the second came when Sykes passed to Carson Long for a 59-yard scoring strike.

The Warriors held a 26-6 halftime lead.

Both teams scored one touchdown in the third quarter.

Adena scored with 1:45 to play in the third on a Sykes to Logan Bennett pass for 6 yards.

Washington countered with a pass from Rogers-Wright to Mack, this one good for 60 yards. The Blue Lions attempted a conversion pass, which was no good.

The Warriors led 32-12 at the end of three quarters of play.

Dakota Cottrill had an interception and ran it back for a touchdown for Adena with 7:51 to play in the fourth quarter. Garrett Clark’s kick was good, giving Adena a 39-12 lead.

Washington completed the scoring on the night with an 11-yard run by Jameson McCane. That score came with 6:49 to go in the game. The extra-point pass attempt was no good.

Statistically, Adena accumulated 415 yards of total offense (174 yards passing and 241 yards rushing.

Washington had 282 yards of offense, being held to just 49 yards rushing on 21 attempts.

The Blue Lions had three turnovers to two for the Warriors.

Washington had 16 first downs to 18 for Adena.

Washington (2-1 on the season) will be back at home Friday night to take on the team from Ponitz Career Technology Center.

The Warriors (3-0) will open Scioto Valley Conference play Friday at Paint Valley.

Washington’s Jamie McCane (34) carries during a non-conference game at Adena High School near Frankfort Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Also pictured for the Blue Lions is Ezekiel Watson (65). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_Jamie-McCane-vs-Adena-9-13-2019-3.jpg Washington’s Jamie McCane (34) carries during a non-conference game at Adena High School near Frankfort Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Also pictured for the Blue Lions is Ezekiel Watson (65). Photo by Mary Kay West