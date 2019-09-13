High School Football Scores

Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Akr. Coventry 27, Tallmadge 6
Akr. Manchester 56, Independence 12
Albany Alexander 33, S. Point 14
Anna 45, New Bremen 0
Arcanum 55, Bradford 0
Ashtabula Edgewood 38, Jefferson Area 12
Attica Seneca E. 42, Willard 14
Austintown Fitch 49, Can. Glenoak 27
Avon 33, Lakewood 13
Bainbridge Paint Valley 33, Newark Cath. 21
Barberton 56, Cuyahoga Falls 21
Barnesville 31, Lore City Buckeye Trail 20
Batavia Clermont NE 63, Batavia 14
Beallsville 40, Hundred, W.Va. 0
Bellaire 27, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 19
Bellbrook 42, New Carlisle Tecumseh 0
Bellefontaine 56, Urbana 0
Bellevue 28, Mansfield Madison 0
Beverly Ft. Frye 49, Waterford 0
Bluffton 35, Defiance Ayersville 14
Brookfield 42, Hanoverton United 14
Brooklyn 25, Cle. Lincoln W. 0
Brookville 60, New Lebanon Dixie 18
Brunswick 42, Cle. Rhodes 0
Caledonia River Valley 44, Sparta Highland 2
Cambridge 14, Carrollton 0
Camden Preble Shawnee 47, W. Carrollton 0
Canal Fulton Northwest 34, Akr. Ellet 6
Canal Winchester 66, Ashville Teays Valley 7
Canfield S. Range 33, Can. Cent. Cath. 0
Centerburg 7, Johnstown Northridge 6
Centerville 35, Day. Dunbar 6
Chagrin Falls Kenston 27, Chesterland W. Geauga 10
Chardon 35, Alliance 0
Cin. Colerain 45, Cin. Oak Hills 14
Cin. Country Day 38, Cov. Holy Cross, Ky. 20
Cin. Deer Park 41, Miami Valley Christian Academy 0
Cin. Elder 60, Clearwater Academy, Fla. 54
Cin. Hughes 34, Lockland 15
Cin. La Salle 38, Mansfield, Mass. 16
Cin. Madeira 39, Cin. Purcell Marian 6
Cin. Moeller 68, Lex. Lafayette, Ky. 7
Cin. St. Xavier 37, Penn, Ind. 7
Cin. Summit Country Day 33, Reading 0
Cin. Sycamore 16, Cin. Princeton 13
Cin. Taft 29, Cin. Withrow 26
Cin. Turpin 62, Troy 13
Cin. Walnut Hills 35, Cin. Western Hills 6
Cin. Winton Woods 30, Cols. Upper Arlington 7
Cin. Wyoming 10, Cin. Mt. Healthy 7
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 28, Middletown Fenwick 21
Clayton Northmont 28, Kettering Fairmont 14
Cle. St. Ignatius 42, Akr. Hoban 41
Cols. Centennial 46, Cols. Africentric 6
Cols. DeSales 36, Chardon NDCL 21
Cols. Franklin Hts. 53, Cols. Briggs 26
Cols. Grandview Hts. 29, Bucyrus 0
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 28, Cols. Bexley 7
Cols. Hartley 38, Gahanna Lincoln 21
Cols. St. Charles 19, Cols. Ready 7
Cols. Walnut Ridge 40, Cols. Beechcroft 6
Conneaut 62, Iroquois, Pa. 6
Convoy Crestview 35, Haviland Wayne Trace 20
Cortland Lakeview 30, Akr. Firestone 7
Covington 48, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 0
Crown City S. Gallia 44, Stewart Federal Hocking 0
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 38, Richfield Revere 24
Cuyahoga Hts. 27, Cle. John Marshall 0
Day. Christian 36, Day. Ponitz Tech. 6
Defiance Tinora 21, Delta 7
Delaware Hayes 49, Galloway Westland 6
Dublin Coffman 31, Dublin Jerome 14
Dublin Scioto 49, Whitehall-Yearling 14
Edgerton 44, Montpelier 7
Edon 55, Hicksville 12
Euclid 49, Can. McKinley 48
Fairfield 47, Middletown 7
Fairport Harbor Harding 50, Trinity, W.Va. 0
Frankfort Adena 39, Washington C.H. 18
Franklin Furnace Green 40, Manchester 8
Ft. Loramie 34, Casstown Miami E. 0
Galion 42, Upper Sandusky 0
Gallipolis Gallia 14, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 13
Garrettsville Garfield 41, Burton Berkshire 14
Glouster Trimble 48, Reedsville Eastern 0
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 14, Wintersville Indian Creek 13
Grove City 18, Grove City Cent. Crossing 15
Groveport-Madison 41, Worthington Kilbourne 14
Hamilton Badin 27, Trenton Edgewood 0
Hamilton New Miami 39, Fayetteville-Perry 0
Hamler Patrick Henry 33, Columbus Grove 21
Hannibal River 48, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 27
Heath 22, Richwood N. Union 21
Hilliard Darby 21, Lancaster 7
Hilliard Davidson 17, Hilliard Bradley 9
Hillsboro 21, Lees Creek E. Clinton 7
Holgate 66, Tol. Christian 44
Howard E. Knox 33, Warsaw River View 14
Ironton 49, Proctorville Fairland 7
Kettering Alter 14, Belfry, Ky. 0
Kings Mills Kings 38, Cin. NW 6
Kirtland 30, Geneva 0
LaGrange Keystone 30, Greenwich S. Cent. 0
Lakewood St. Edward 21, Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 14
Leavittsburg LaBrae 48, Norton 21
Lebanon 16, Cin. West Clermont 6
Leetonia 42, Southington Chalker 6
Lewis Center Olentangy 35, Holland Springfield 14
Liberty Center 19, Tontogany Otsego 14
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 20, Mason 14
Lima Shawnee 31, Defiance 6
Lisbon Beaver 45, Minerva 12
London 48, Gahanna Cols. Academy 7
London Madison Plains 38, N. Lewisburg Triad 22
Louisville Aquinas 41, Uhrichsville Claymont 2
Lowellville 20, Richmond Hts. 14
Lucasville Valley 23, Piketon 7
Magnolia Sandy Valley 48, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 6
Malvern 6, Wellsville 0
Mansfield Sr. 14, Westerville N. 0
Maria Stein Marion Local 49, Rockford Parkway 0
Marion Pleasant 49, Oregon Stritch 24
Martins Ferry 50, Belmont Union Local 7
Massillon Jackson 49, Youngs. Boardman 14
Massillon Perry 35, Naperville North, Ill. 13
Massillon Washington 49, Warren Harding 7
McArthur Vinton County 28, Lancaster Fairfield Union 7
McDermott Scioto NW 52, Chillicothe Huntington 16
McDonald 20, Columbiana Crestview 14
Mechanicsburg 47, Spring. Cath. Cent. 0
Medina Buckeye 28, Lodi Cloverleaf 6
Mentor 28, Clarkson North, Ontario 15
Mentor Lake Cath. 36, Youngs. Ursuline 0
Metamora Evergreen 58, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 24
Miami Trace 43, Circleville Logan Elm 22
Milford 47, Loveland 13
Milford Center Fairbanks 53, Cedarville 0
Milton-Union 27, Spring. NW 21
Mineral Ridge 26, Newton Falls 14
Morrow Little Miami 33, Goshen 24
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 28, Cin. College Prep. 16
N. Can. Hoover 59, Cle. John Adams 26
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 35, Windham 14
New Lexington 63, McConnelsville Morgan 0
New Matamoras Frontier 46, Bridgeport 0
New Philadelphia 49, Alliance Marlington 22
New Richmond 28, Monroe 21
Newbury 42, Cle. E. Tech 12
Newcomerstown 26, Bowerston Conotton Valley 0
Niles McKinley 10, Youngs. East 7
Oak Glen, W.Va. 59, Rayland Buckeye 12
Oak Harbor 35, Rossford 0
Olmsted Falls 49, Westlake 12
Orrville 40, Millersburg W. Holmes 10
Ottawa-Glandorf 30, St. Marys Memorial 27
Parkersburg South, W.Va. 42, Athens 20
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 26, Chillicothe 14
Paulding 47, Antwerp 12
Philo 49, Zanesville W. Muskingum 7
Pickerington Cent. 49, Naperville Central, Ill. 28
Pickerington N. 38, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 17
Pittsford, Mich. 50, Stryker 12
Plain City Jonathan Alder 42, Bloom-Carroll 13
Plymouth 32, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 0
Portsmouth 40, Bidwell River Valley 6
Powell Olentangy Liberty 35, Cle. Glenville 0
Racine Southern 58, Wahama, W.Va. 22
Reynoldsburg 40, Cols. Marion-Franklin 10
Rootstown 31, E. Can. 0
STVM 23, Akr. East 7
Sandusky Perkins 61, Cols. Independence 28
Sarahsville Shenandoah 49, Reigning Thunder 20
Sebring McKinley 35, Vienna Mathews 0
Shadyside 44, Magnolia, W.Va. 8
Sherwood Fairview 17, Bryan 14
Smithville 27, Cols. Linden McKinley 0
Southeastern 62, Beaver Eastern 26
Spring. Greenon 44, Spring. NE 7
Spring. Kenton Ridge 48, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 6
Spring. Shawnee 49, Day. Thurgood Marshall 0
Springboro 45, Beavercreek 0
Springfield 42, Miamisburg 7
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 45, Cin. Woodward 6
St. Clairsville 42, Byesville Meadowbrook 12
St. Henry 24, Delphos St. John’s 21
Steubenville 43, St. Francis, N.Y. 31
Stow-Munroe Falls 50, Solon 19
Strasburg-Franklin 52, Madonna, W.Va. 6
Streetsboro 28, Ravenna SE 25
Sunbury Big Walnut 21, Shelby 14
Swanton 19, Tol. Rogers 7
Sylvania Northview 33, Tol. Bowsher 6
Thornville Sheridan 13, New Concord John Glenn 12
Tol. Cent. Cath. 28, Detroit Catholic Central, Mich. 6
Tol. St. John’s 42, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 19
Tol. Whitmer 49, Perrysburg 31
Trotwood-Madison 40, Huber Hts. Wayne 28
Uniontown Lake 43, Copley 9
Vincent Warren 66, Pomeroy Meigs 28
W. Chester Lakota W. 33, Hamilton 13
W. Jefferson 48, Jamestown Greeneview 17
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 54, Coshocton 14
W. Liberty-Salem 63, S. Charleston SE 14
Wapakoneta 13, Van Wert 7
Warren Howland 14, Poland Seminary 13
Wauseon 21, Napoleon 7
Wellston 30, Hebron Lakewood 7
Westerville Cent. 76, Cols. Northland 0
Westerville S. 35, Thomas Worthington 21
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 22, Tol. St. Francis 13
Williamsburg 43, Cin. Riverview East 6
Williamstown, W.Va. 34, Marietta 7
Willoughby S. 35, Hunting Valley University 0
Woodstock North, Ill. 61, Norwood 9
Xenia 27, Franklin 20
Youngs. Chaney High School 40, Youngs. Liberty 0
Zanesville 28, Dresden Tri-Valley 18
Zanesville Maysville 33, Crooksville 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Arcadia vs. Crestline, ppd. to Sep 14th.
Bedford vs. Garfield Hts., ppd. to Sep 14th.
Castalia Margaretta vs. Monroeville, ppd. to Sep 14th.
Fremont Ross vs. Sandusky, ppd. to Sep 14th.
Harrod Allen E. vs. Bucyrus Wynford, ppd. to Sep 14th.
Lima Bath vs. Elida, ppd. to Sep 14th.
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley vs. Ada, ppd. to Sep 14th.
Norwalk vs. Port Clinton, ppd. to Sep 14th.
Orange vs. Wickliffe, ppd. to Sep 14th.
Vanlue vs. Leipsic, ppd. to Sep 14th.
Wooster Triway vs. Apple Creek Waynedale, ppd. to Sep 14th.