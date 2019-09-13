High School Football Scores

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Akr. Coventry 27, Tallmadge 6

Akr. Manchester 56, Independence 12

Albany Alexander 33, S. Point 14

Anna 45, New Bremen 0

Arcanum 55, Bradford 0

Ashtabula Edgewood 38, Jefferson Area 12

Attica Seneca E. 42, Willard 14

Austintown Fitch 49, Can. Glenoak 27

Avon 33, Lakewood 13

Bainbridge Paint Valley 33, Newark Cath. 21

Barberton 56, Cuyahoga Falls 21

Barnesville 31, Lore City Buckeye Trail 20

Batavia Clermont NE 63, Batavia 14

Beallsville 40, Hundred, W.Va. 0

Bellaire 27, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 19

Bellbrook 42, New Carlisle Tecumseh 0

Bellefontaine 56, Urbana 0

Bellevue 28, Mansfield Madison 0

Beverly Ft. Frye 49, Waterford 0

Bluffton 35, Defiance Ayersville 14

Brookfield 42, Hanoverton United 14

Brooklyn 25, Cle. Lincoln W. 0

Brookville 60, New Lebanon Dixie 18

Brunswick 42, Cle. Rhodes 0

Caledonia River Valley 44, Sparta Highland 2

Cambridge 14, Carrollton 0

Camden Preble Shawnee 47, W. Carrollton 0

Canal Fulton Northwest 34, Akr. Ellet 6

Canal Winchester 66, Ashville Teays Valley 7

Canfield S. Range 33, Can. Cent. Cath. 0

Centerburg 7, Johnstown Northridge 6

Centerville 35, Day. Dunbar 6

Chagrin Falls Kenston 27, Chesterland W. Geauga 10

Chardon 35, Alliance 0

Cin. Colerain 45, Cin. Oak Hills 14

Cin. Country Day 38, Cov. Holy Cross, Ky. 20

Cin. Deer Park 41, Miami Valley Christian Academy 0

Cin. Elder 60, Clearwater Academy, Fla. 54

Cin. Hughes 34, Lockland 15

Cin. La Salle 38, Mansfield, Mass. 16

Cin. Madeira 39, Cin. Purcell Marian 6

Cin. Moeller 68, Lex. Lafayette, Ky. 7

Cin. St. Xavier 37, Penn, Ind. 7

Cin. Summit Country Day 33, Reading 0

Cin. Sycamore 16, Cin. Princeton 13

Cin. Taft 29, Cin. Withrow 26

Cin. Turpin 62, Troy 13

Cin. Walnut Hills 35, Cin. Western Hills 6

Cin. Winton Woods 30, Cols. Upper Arlington 7

Cin. Wyoming 10, Cin. Mt. Healthy 7

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 28, Middletown Fenwick 21

Clayton Northmont 28, Kettering Fairmont 14

Cle. St. Ignatius 42, Akr. Hoban 41

Cols. Centennial 46, Cols. Africentric 6

Cols. DeSales 36, Chardon NDCL 21

Cols. Franklin Hts. 53, Cols. Briggs 26

Cols. Grandview Hts. 29, Bucyrus 0

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 28, Cols. Bexley 7

Cols. Hartley 38, Gahanna Lincoln 21

Cols. St. Charles 19, Cols. Ready 7

Cols. Walnut Ridge 40, Cols. Beechcroft 6

Conneaut 62, Iroquois, Pa. 6

Convoy Crestview 35, Haviland Wayne Trace 20

Cortland Lakeview 30, Akr. Firestone 7

Covington 48, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 0

Crown City S. Gallia 44, Stewart Federal Hocking 0

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 38, Richfield Revere 24

Cuyahoga Hts. 27, Cle. John Marshall 0

Day. Christian 36, Day. Ponitz Tech. 6

Defiance Tinora 21, Delta 7

Delaware Hayes 49, Galloway Westland 6

Dublin Coffman 31, Dublin Jerome 14

Dublin Scioto 49, Whitehall-Yearling 14

Edgerton 44, Montpelier 7

Edon 55, Hicksville 12

Euclid 49, Can. McKinley 48

Fairfield 47, Middletown 7

Fairport Harbor Harding 50, Trinity, W.Va. 0

Frankfort Adena 39, Washington C.H. 18

Franklin Furnace Green 40, Manchester 8

Ft. Loramie 34, Casstown Miami E. 0

Galion 42, Upper Sandusky 0

Gallipolis Gallia 14, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 13

Garrettsville Garfield 41, Burton Berkshire 14

Glouster Trimble 48, Reedsville Eastern 0

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 14, Wintersville Indian Creek 13

Grove City 18, Grove City Cent. Crossing 15

Groveport-Madison 41, Worthington Kilbourne 14

Hamilton Badin 27, Trenton Edgewood 0

Hamilton New Miami 39, Fayetteville-Perry 0

Hamler Patrick Henry 33, Columbus Grove 21

Hannibal River 48, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 27

Heath 22, Richwood N. Union 21

Hilliard Darby 21, Lancaster 7

Hilliard Davidson 17, Hilliard Bradley 9

Hillsboro 21, Lees Creek E. Clinton 7

Holgate 66, Tol. Christian 44

Howard E. Knox 33, Warsaw River View 14

Ironton 49, Proctorville Fairland 7

Kettering Alter 14, Belfry, Ky. 0

Kings Mills Kings 38, Cin. NW 6

Kirtland 30, Geneva 0

LaGrange Keystone 30, Greenwich S. Cent. 0

Lakewood St. Edward 21, Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 14

Leavittsburg LaBrae 48, Norton 21

Lebanon 16, Cin. West Clermont 6

Leetonia 42, Southington Chalker 6

Lewis Center Olentangy 35, Holland Springfield 14

Liberty Center 19, Tontogany Otsego 14

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 20, Mason 14

Lima Shawnee 31, Defiance 6

Lisbon Beaver 45, Minerva 12

London 48, Gahanna Cols. Academy 7

London Madison Plains 38, N. Lewisburg Triad 22

Louisville Aquinas 41, Uhrichsville Claymont 2

Lowellville 20, Richmond Hts. 14

Lucasville Valley 23, Piketon 7

Magnolia Sandy Valley 48, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 6

Malvern 6, Wellsville 0

Mansfield Sr. 14, Westerville N. 0

Maria Stein Marion Local 49, Rockford Parkway 0

Marion Pleasant 49, Oregon Stritch 24

Martins Ferry 50, Belmont Union Local 7

Massillon Jackson 49, Youngs. Boardman 14

Massillon Perry 35, Naperville North, Ill. 13

Massillon Washington 49, Warren Harding 7

McArthur Vinton County 28, Lancaster Fairfield Union 7

McDermott Scioto NW 52, Chillicothe Huntington 16

McDonald 20, Columbiana Crestview 14

Mechanicsburg 47, Spring. Cath. Cent. 0

Medina Buckeye 28, Lodi Cloverleaf 6

Mentor 28, Clarkson North, Ontario 15

Mentor Lake Cath. 36, Youngs. Ursuline 0

Metamora Evergreen 58, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 24

Miami Trace 43, Circleville Logan Elm 22

Milford 47, Loveland 13

Milford Center Fairbanks 53, Cedarville 0

Milton-Union 27, Spring. NW 21

Mineral Ridge 26, Newton Falls 14

Morrow Little Miami 33, Goshen 24

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 28, Cin. College Prep. 16

N. Can. Hoover 59, Cle. John Adams 26

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 35, Windham 14

New Lexington 63, McConnelsville Morgan 0

New Matamoras Frontier 46, Bridgeport 0

New Philadelphia 49, Alliance Marlington 22

New Richmond 28, Monroe 21

Newbury 42, Cle. E. Tech 12

Newcomerstown 26, Bowerston Conotton Valley 0

Niles McKinley 10, Youngs. East 7

Oak Glen, W.Va. 59, Rayland Buckeye 12

Oak Harbor 35, Rossford 0

Olmsted Falls 49, Westlake 12

Orrville 40, Millersburg W. Holmes 10

Ottawa-Glandorf 30, St. Marys Memorial 27

Parkersburg South, W.Va. 42, Athens 20

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 26, Chillicothe 14

Paulding 47, Antwerp 12

Philo 49, Zanesville W. Muskingum 7

Pickerington Cent. 49, Naperville Central, Ill. 28

Pickerington N. 38, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 17

Pittsford, Mich. 50, Stryker 12

Plain City Jonathan Alder 42, Bloom-Carroll 13

Plymouth 32, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 0

Portsmouth 40, Bidwell River Valley 6

Powell Olentangy Liberty 35, Cle. Glenville 0

Racine Southern 58, Wahama, W.Va. 22

Reynoldsburg 40, Cols. Marion-Franklin 10

Rootstown 31, E. Can. 0

STVM 23, Akr. East 7

Sandusky Perkins 61, Cols. Independence 28

Sarahsville Shenandoah 49, Reigning Thunder 20

Sebring McKinley 35, Vienna Mathews 0

Shadyside 44, Magnolia, W.Va. 8

Sherwood Fairview 17, Bryan 14

Smithville 27, Cols. Linden McKinley 0

Southeastern 62, Beaver Eastern 26

Spring. Greenon 44, Spring. NE 7

Spring. Kenton Ridge 48, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 6

Spring. Shawnee 49, Day. Thurgood Marshall 0

Springboro 45, Beavercreek 0

Springfield 42, Miamisburg 7

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 45, Cin. Woodward 6

St. Clairsville 42, Byesville Meadowbrook 12

St. Henry 24, Delphos St. John’s 21

Steubenville 43, St. Francis, N.Y. 31

Stow-Munroe Falls 50, Solon 19

Strasburg-Franklin 52, Madonna, W.Va. 6

Streetsboro 28, Ravenna SE 25

Sunbury Big Walnut 21, Shelby 14

Swanton 19, Tol. Rogers 7

Sylvania Northview 33, Tol. Bowsher 6

Thornville Sheridan 13, New Concord John Glenn 12

Tol. Cent. Cath. 28, Detroit Catholic Central, Mich. 6

Tol. St. John’s 42, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 19

Tol. Whitmer 49, Perrysburg 31

Trotwood-Madison 40, Huber Hts. Wayne 28

Uniontown Lake 43, Copley 9

Vincent Warren 66, Pomeroy Meigs 28

W. Chester Lakota W. 33, Hamilton 13

W. Jefferson 48, Jamestown Greeneview 17

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 54, Coshocton 14

W. Liberty-Salem 63, S. Charleston SE 14

Wapakoneta 13, Van Wert 7

Warren Howland 14, Poland Seminary 13

Wauseon 21, Napoleon 7

Wellston 30, Hebron Lakewood 7

Westerville Cent. 76, Cols. Northland 0

Westerville S. 35, Thomas Worthington 21

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 22, Tol. St. Francis 13

Williamsburg 43, Cin. Riverview East 6

Williamstown, W.Va. 34, Marietta 7

Willoughby S. 35, Hunting Valley University 0

Woodstock North, Ill. 61, Norwood 9

Xenia 27, Franklin 20

Youngs. Chaney High School 40, Youngs. Liberty 0

Zanesville 28, Dresden Tri-Valley 18

Zanesville Maysville 33, Crooksville 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Arcadia vs. Crestline, ppd. to Sep 14th.

Bedford vs. Garfield Hts., ppd. to Sep 14th.

Castalia Margaretta vs. Monroeville, ppd. to Sep 14th.

Fremont Ross vs. Sandusky, ppd. to Sep 14th.

Harrod Allen E. vs. Bucyrus Wynford, ppd. to Sep 14th.

Lima Bath vs. Elida, ppd. to Sep 14th.

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley vs. Ada, ppd. to Sep 14th.

Norwalk vs. Port Clinton, ppd. to Sep 14th.

Orange vs. Wickliffe, ppd. to Sep 14th.

Vanlue vs. Leipsic, ppd. to Sep 14th.

Wooster Triway vs. Apple Creek Waynedale, ppd. to Sep 14th.