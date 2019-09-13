MT tennis beats Unioto, Hillsboro

During this very hot week, the Miami Trace Lady Panthers tennis team took on Unioto and Hillsboro and won both matches.

On Wednesday, Sept. 11, Miami Trace hosted Unioto and won that match, three courts to two.

Then, on Thursday, the Lady Panthers visited Frontier Athletic Conference rivals Hillsboro, where they won, 5-0.

Against Unioto, Anita Pursell had the challenge of playing State-qualifier, Sylvia Gray.

Gray won at first singles, 6-0, 6-0.

Unioto’s Neysea Edwards won at second singles over Bayley Thompson, 7-6 (7-5), 6-0.

Miami Trace’s Cameron Bucher defeated Nya Hamed, 6-4, 6-3 at third singles.

Haiven Pepper and Kyleigh Slone beat Emily Hanna and Caitlin Pennington, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) at first doubles.

Savannah Wisecup and Kenzie Seyfang defeated Eden Griesheimer and Karen Linsey, 6-0, 6-1 at second doubles.

In j-v play, Miami Trace won two matches against Unioto.

Alex King beat Nya Hamed, 8-2 and Riley Cruea and Kendall Elliott defeated Clara Kaltenbach and Eden Stout, 8-0.

At Hillsboro, Anita Pursell beat Miriam Studebaker at first singles, 6-1, 6-1.

At second singles, Bayley Thompson defeated Alexia Nicholas, 6-4, 6-2.

Cameron Bucher won her third singles match against Caroline Crouch, 6-2, 6-1.

Haiven Pepper and Kyleigh Slone beat Jenna Harsha and Stephanie Patton at first doubles, 6-0, 6-1.

At second doubles, Savannah Wisecup and Kenzie Seyfang defeated Abigail Koogler and Sara Newsome, 6-3, 6-3.

Miami Trace won three j-v doubles matches against Hillsboro.

Alex King and Riley Cruea defeated Aubrey Sherman and Allie Crago, 8-1; Kendall Elliott and Dee Page beat Leigh Mayhan and Abby Hall, 8-0 and Emma Seyfang and Shania Peters won over Lora Leach and Abby Hall.

Miami Trace will host Jackson for another FAC match Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Haiven Pepper reaches up for the return for Miami Trace during a first doubles match against Unioto Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at Miami Trace High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_Haiven-Pepper-MT-10us-9-11-2019.jpg Haiven Pepper reaches up for the return for Miami Trace during a first doubles match against Unioto Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at Miami Trace High School. Miami Trace’s Kylie Slone makes the volley during a non-conference first doubles match against Unioto on the court at Miami Trace High School Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_Kyleigh-Slone-MT-10us-9-11-2019.jpg Miami Trace’s Kylie Slone makes the volley during a non-conference first doubles match against Unioto on the court at Miami Trace High School Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos