MT soccer beats Hillsboro, 3-0

HILLSBORO — The Miami Trace Panthers varsity soccer teams made it back-to-back win over their Highland County rivals in the Frontier Athletic Conference with a 3-0 win at Hillsboro Thursday night.

On Tuesday, Miami Trace played at McClain and won that match, 3-2.

Kyler Conn scored two goals for the Panthers, both assisted by Caleb Perry.

The first goal came with 16:05 remaining in the first half.

The Panthers were in front, 1-0 at halftime.

Miami Trace caught the Hillsboro defense playing a “high line” of defense, according to head coach Josh Thoroman and Caleb Perry wisely played the ball through the defense where Conn scored on the assist with 37:04 remaining in the second half.

The third goal was by Devin Riggs with the assist going to Jaron Akkermann with 17:42 remaining in the game.

“Riggs chipped the ball over the keeper and just under the cross bar for a beautiful goal,” Thoroman explained.

Miami Trace has 13 seniors this season and nine of them started against Hillsboro. Senior Jacob Harris is recovering from an injury and missed the game, Thoroman said. The Panthers are hopeful to get him back soon, Thoroman said.

Miami Trace (5-2 overall, 2-1 in the FAC) will host the Washington Blue Lions Tuesday at 5 p.m.