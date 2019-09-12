Lady Panthers soccer shuts out Hillsboro, 1-0

HILLSBORO — On another muggy evening Thursday, the Miami Trace girls varsity soccer team traveled to Hillsboro to take on the Lady Indians in a Frontier Athletic Conference match-up.

Miami Trace was coming off a 7-4 win over McClain on Tuesday night.

Last night, Miami Trace defeated Hillsboro, 1-0.

Hillsboro came out very strong and out-shot Miami Trace 16 to one in the first half.

“Our defense held strong to keep it scoreless at the half,” Miami Trace head coach Caitlin Francis said. “In the second half our offense brought in more intensity, increasing our possession and number of shots.”

With 8:19 left in the game, Emily Powell scored from a penalty kick for what would prove to be the only goal of the match.

For Miami Trace, Aubrey Schwartz had 23 saves in the goal tonight.

“She played an amazing game, making the critical saves to keep us in it and earn our first shut out of the season,” Francis said. “All of these girls stepped up tonight and came together as a team. We knew Hillsboro would be a tough opponent coming into tonight’s game and we would have to come out strong. I’m very proud of our efforts tonight.”

Miami Trace is now 4-3 overall and 2-1 in the FAC.

Miami Trace will host Washington for another FAC contest Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Emily Powell https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_Emily-Powell-MT-girls-soccer-mug-2019-season.jpg Emily Powell