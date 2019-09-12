MT volleyball beats Hillsboro, 3-0

HILLSBORO — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity volleyball team has now surpassed their win total from last season (four) after a 3-0 win at Hillsboro in Frontier Athletic Conference play Thursday night.

Miami Trace won the match, 25-8, 25-16 and 25-15 to improve to 5-3 overall, 3-1 in the FAC.

For Miami Trace, Laura Robinson had five kills and nine ace serves.

Olivia Fliehman had eight kills and two ace serves.

Miami Trace will host former SCOL opponent London Saturday with the j-v match up first at 10 a.m.

The Lady Panthers will host the Washington Lady Lions Tuesday at 5 p.m.