Blue Lion soccer falls to Jackson

Shlok Shah (7) advances the ball for Washington during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Jackson Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at Washington High School. Also pictured for the Blue Lions is Preston Hines (2). Jackson won the match, 15-0. Washington will be back in action Tuesday at Miami Trace at 5 p.m.
Shlok Shah (7) advances the ball for Washington during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Jackson Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at Washington High School. Also pictured for the Blue Lions is Preston Hines (2). Jackson won the match, 15-0. Washington will be back in action Tuesday at Miami Trace at 5 p.m.