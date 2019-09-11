Posted on by

Chillicothe soccer beats Washington


Washington’s Jaxon Osborn (33) keeps the ball away from two Chillicothe players during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Chillicothe High School Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Chillicothe won, 18-0. Washington’s next match is Thursday at 5 p.m. against Jackson at Washington High School.

Photo by Kenny Binegar

