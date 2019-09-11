Posted on by

Lady Lion soccer falls to Chillicothe


Washington’s Kassie Wiseman (6) goes for the ball during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Chillicothe Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Also pictured for Washington is Addi Chambers (13) at right. Chillicothe won the match, 15-0. Washington will host Jackson Thursday at 7 p.m.

Photo by Kenny Binegar

