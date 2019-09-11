MT boys soccer defeats Logan Elm, 3-1

On Saturday, Sept. 7, the Miami Trace varsity boys soccer team welcomed the team from Logan Elm High School for a non-conference match.

The Panthers won, 3-1.

It was a dominant performance but did not produce many goals, Miami Trace head coach Josh Thoroman said.

The Panthers scored the only goal in the first half, from Kyler Conn at the 14:23 mark, with an assist from Miguel Iturriagagoitia Azagra, and led 1-0 at the half.

Miguel Iturriagagoitia Azagra scored, off an assist from Conn, with 22:53 remaining in the game to take a 2-0 lead.

Logan Elm avoided the shutout with a goal with 4:51 remaining in the game.

The Panthers sealed the win with another goal from Conn with 1:43 remains in the game.

Miguel Iturriagagoitia Azagra is a foreign exchange student from Spain.

Miami Trace had 29 shots while limiting Logan Elm to only five shots. The Panthers had seven corner kicks to two for the Braves.

Justin Shoemaker had two saves in goal for Miami Trace.

The Panthers will play at Hillsboro Thursday at 5 p.m. The girls’ match slated for 6:45 p.m.

Miami Trace will return home to host the Washington Blue Lions Tuesday at 5 p.m. with the girls’ match to follow at 6:45 p.m.