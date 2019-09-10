MT volleyball sweeps McClain

GREENFIELD — Last season was tough for Miami Trace volleyball.

The Lady Panthers won four matches over the course of the 2018 campaign.

Tuesday night, Miami Trace visited McClain High School and won the freshman, junior-varsity and varsity matches.

It was the fourth match win of the season for the Lady Panther varsity.

Miami Trace took the varsity match in straight sets, 25-13, 25-12 and 25-14.

“For us, our serve was working really well,” Miami Trace head coach Doug Mace said. “Liv (Olivia Fliehman) and Laura (Robinson), those two kind of came out and took charge. They had some really nice swings. We kind of put McClain back on their heels a little bit, defensively.

“We were able to keep enough pressure up that they weren’t able to get their game flowing,” Mace said. “I credit a lot of that to Liv and Laura tonight. They played a really good match the whole night. They were passing well and serving well. What I really liked was both of them on the front row. They were making some really nice hits for us.”

Miami Trace is now 4-3 overall, 2-1 in the FAC.

Miami Trace won the freshman match two sets to none.

Miami Trace won the j-v match, 25-22 and 25-11.

Statistically for Miami Trace, Laura Robinson had 11 kills, Olivia Fliehman had 10 kills and Saylor Moore had four kills.

Fliehman had four ace serves.

In other Frontier Athletic Conference matches Tuesday, Washington defeated defending conference champions Chillicothe in Ohio’s first capital, 3-2. Scores of the sets were: 28-26, 15-25, 13-25, 25-21 and 15-13.

Miami Trace is at Hillsboro Thursday with the j-v match starting at 5 p.m.

Miami Trace's Laura Robinson keeps the ball in play in during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at McClain High School in Greenfield Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.